Miami Dolphins announce team award winners for the 2022 NFL Season

With Week 18 of the NFL regular season officially over, the Miami Dolphins announced their 2022 team award winners on Monday afternoon. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold, and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah we’re all recognized by the players and media for their outstanding performances this year.

As voted on by the South Florida media, @cheetah is this year's Dan Marino Most Valuable Player pic.twitter.com/wyOIBljmfe — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 9, 2023

The Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award

Wide Receiver, Tyreek Hill

Hill had a record-setting season with the Miami Dolphins, breaking the franchise record for receptions (119) and receiving yards (1,710) in his first season with the team. Both of those numbers were career bests. In addition, Hill was named to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl earlier this season.

Some may argue that Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s most valuable player — as the team has struggled to win games in his absence. But according to the media — and many fans — no player was more valuable to the Dolphins’ success in 2022 than Hill.

The Don Shula Leadership Award

Quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa was among the league’s best in several statistical categories when healthy. However, what was most impressive this season was Tagovailoa’s leadership — both on and off the field. In his first year as Dolphins’ captain, Tagovailoa became the youngest player to lead the league in passer rating since Dan Marino did it in 1984.

Here are some of the other statistical categories Tagovailoa led the league in. #ThatsMyQuarterback

Tua Tagovailoa final ranks this season



Rank

Pass Rating 105.5 1st

Pass TD/Att 6.3% t-1st

Yards/Att 8.87 1st

Yards/Comp 13.70 1st pic.twitter.com/kwKUIMqing — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 9, 2023

The Ed Block Courage Award

Fullback, Alec Ingold

After suffering a devastating knee injury in week 10 of the 2021 NFL season, Ingold rebuilt himself this offseason, proving once again why he is one of the best fullbacks in all of football. Ingold appeared in all 17 games with the Dolphins — playing with a cast on his arm in recent weeks. He is the epitome of hard work and determination.

The Nat Moore Community Service Award

Defensive End, Emmanuel Ogbah

Emmanuel Ogbah received the Nat Moore Community award for his hard work in the community. Here’s what the official Miami Dolphins press release had to say about Ogbah — and the rest of the award recipients.

A regular presence at Boys & Girls Clubs around South Florida, Ogbah is found on his off days visiting multiple club locations to spend time with the students. He hosted a Thanksgiving meal distribution with Feeding South Florida and provided holiday gifts for 50 Boys & Girls Club children. Quick to respond to those in need, Ogbah didn’t hesitate to donate to provide relief supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian and also surprised a Boys & Girls Club family with rent assistance for the holidays. This award was named after former Dolphins player and Honor Roll member Nat Moore in 1987, who spent 13 seasons in a Dolphins uniform and made an equally profound impact off the field, which he continues to this day as a senior vice president for the team.

