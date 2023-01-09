NFL 2022 season: Miami Dolphins final regular season individual stats

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 9-8 record, earning a wild card playoff berth. The team heads to New York this weekend to face the Buffalo Bills in the third meeting of the year between the AFC East rivals. It was a roller coaster of a year for the Dolphins, who started the season with a three-game winning streak, followed by a three-game losing streak. They then won their next five games before losing five in a row. They then went into Week 18 needing a win and some help to make the playoffs, pulling off exactly what they needed to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.
The season included some great performances from players, some disappointing moments, and, of course, injuries. How did Miami’s individual performances stack up against the rest of the league? I am glad I asked - because that is what you will find below. Here are the Dolphins’ statistical performances this year:
Quarterbacks
Tua Tagovailoa
3,548 passing yards (12th)
64.8% completions (20th)
8.9 yards per attempt (1st)
272.9 yards per game (5th)
25 touchdowns (T-8th)
8 interceptions
68.5 quarterback rating (3rd)
105.5 passer rating (1st)
70 rushing yards (T-146th)
24 carries (T-122nd)
2.9 yards per carry (DNQ)
Teddy Bridgewater
683 passing yards (46th)
62.0% completions (DNQ)
8.6 yards per attempt (DNQ)
136.6 yards per game (DNQ)
4 touchdowns (T-40th)
4 interceptions
48.7 quarterback rating (DNQ)
85.6 passer rating (DNQ)
27 rushing yards (T-211th)
3 carries (T-260th)
9.0 yards per carry (DNQ)
Skylar Thompson
534 yards (51st)
57.1% completions (DNQ)
5.1 yards per attempt (DNQ)
76.3 yards per game (DNQ)
1 touchdown (T-55th)
3 interceptions
27.3 quarterback rating (DNQ)
62.2 passer rating (DNQ)
21 rushing yards (T-230th)
14 carries (T-157th)
1.5 yards per carry (DNQ)
Running Backs
Raheem Mostert
891 rushing yards (21st)
181 carries (29th)
4.9 yards per carry (T-12th)
3 touchdowns (T-44th)
202 receiving yards (195th)
31 receptions (T-140th)
6.5 yards per reception (DNQ)
2 touchdowns (T-111th)
Jeff Wilson (SF and MIA stats)
860 rushing yards (24th)
176 carries (31st)
4.9 yards per carry (T-12th)
5 touchdowns (T-25th)
185 receiving yards (T-203rd)
22 receptions (T-186th)
8.4 yards per reception (DNQ)
1 touchdown (T-168th)
(Miami: 392 yards, 84 carries, 4.7 avg, 3 TD, 94 rec yards, 12 rec, 7.8 avg, 1 TD)
Salvon Ahmed
64 rushing yards (T-155th)
12 carries (T-165th)
5.4 yards per carry (DNQ)
1 touchdown
Myles Gaskin
26 rushing yards (T-213th)
10 carries (T-172nd)
2.6 yards per carry (DNQ)
Alec Ingold
8 rushing yards (T-265th)
6 carries (T-211th)
1.3 yards per carry (DNQ)
105 receiving yards
15 receptions (T-234th)
7.0 yards per reception (DNQ)
1 touchdown (T-168th)
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
Tyreek Hill
1,710 receiving yards (2nd)
119 receptions (2nd)
14.4 yards per reception (18th)
7 touchdowns (T-15th)
32 rushing yards (T-201st)
7 carries (T-201st)
4.6 yards per attempt (DNQ)
1 touchdown
Jaylen Waddle
1,356 receiving yards (7th)
75 receptions (T-27th)
18.1 yards per reception (1st)
8 touchdowns (T-11th)
26 rushing yards (T-213th)
3 carries (T-260th)
8.7 yards per carry (DNQ)
Trent Sherfield
417 receiving yards (109th)
30 receptions (T-145th)
13.9 yards per reception (DNQ)
2 touchdowns (T-111th)
Mike Gesicki
362 receiving yards (T-130th)
32 receptions (T-137th)
11.3 yards per reception (69th)
5 touchdowns (T-34th)
Cedrick Wilson
136 receiving yards (242nd)
12 receptions (T-259th)
11.3 yards per reception (DNQ)
8 rushing yards (T-265th)
1 carry (T-318th)
8.0 yards per carry (DNQ)
Durham Smythe
129 receiving yards
15 receptions (T-234th)
8.6 yards per reception (DNQ)
1 touchdown (T-168th)
1 rushing yard (T-324th)
2 carries (T-280th)
0.5 yards per carry (DNQ)
River Cracraft
102 receiving yards
9 receptions (T-288th)
11.3 yards per reception (DNQ)
2 touchdowns (T-111th)
Offensive Line
Connor Williams, center - 17 games played/17 starts
Robert Hunt, guard - 17 games played/17 starts
Terron Armstead, tackle - 13 game splayed/13 starts
Brandon Shell, tackle - 13 games played/11 starts
Liam Eichenberg, guard - 10 games played/10 starts
Robert Jones, guard - 16 games played/7 starts
Greg Little, tackle - 17 games played/7 starts
Austin Jackson - 2 games played/2 starts (IR)
Kendall Lamm - 1 game played/1 start
Michael Deiter - 17 games played/0 starts
Defense
Elandon Roberts, linebacker
107 tackles (T-44th)
4.5 sacks (T-89th)
10 tackle for loss (T-38th)
Jerome Baker, linebacker
100 tackles (T-56th)
4.0 sacks (T-96th)
6 tackles for loss (T-124th)
4 passes defensed (T-200th)
1 forced fumble (T-77th)
Christian Wilkins, defensive lineman
98 tackles (T-60th)
3.5 sacks (T-116th)
16 tackles for loss (T-9th)
5 passes defensed (T-154th)
2 forced fumbles (T-77th)
1 fumble recovery (T-114th)
Note: Wilkins’ 98 tackles is 10 more than the next highest defensive lineman and is the most by a defensive lineman since 1994)
Jevon Holland, safety
96 tackles (T-63rd)
1.5 sacks (T-230th)
1 tackle for loss (T-449th)
2 interceptions (T-55th)
7 passes defensed (T-79th)
1 forced fumble (T-77th)
Kader Kohou, cornerback
72 tackles (T-119th)
5 tackles for loss (T-156th)
1 interception (T-104th)
10 passes defensed (T-32nd)
1 forced fumble (T-77th)
Zach Sieler, defensive lineman
70 tackles (T-128th)
3.5 sacks (T-116th)
7 tackles for loss (T-92nd)
4 passes defensed (T-200th)
2 forced fumbles (T-21st)
Jalean Phillips, linebacker
61 tackles (T-181st)
7.0 sacks (T-43rd)
8 tackles for loss (T-74th)
2 passes defensed (T-323rd)
1 forced fumble (T-77th)
2 fumble recoveries (T-35th)
Eric Rowe, safety
56 tackles (T-217th)
2.0 sacks (T-177th)
4 tackles for loss (T-202nd)
2 passes defensed (T-323rd)
2 forced fumbles (T-21st)
Brandon Jones, safety
49 tackles (T-246th)
2.0 sacks (T-177th)
1 tackle for loss (T-449th)
3 passes defensed (T-250th)
1 forced fumble (T-77th)
Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker
47 tackles (T-265th)
0.5 sacks (T-389th)
3 tackles for loss (T-253rd)
1 interception (T-104th)
2 passes defensed (T-323rd)
Xavien Howard, cornerbacks
45 tackles (T-285th)
1 tackle for loss (T-449th)
1 interception (T-104th)
12 passes defensed (T-18th)
2 fumble recoveries (T-35th)
1 fumble recovery touchdown
Duke Riley, linebacker
45 tackles (T-285th)
1.0 sack (T-257th)
3 tackles for loss (T-253rd)
2 passes defensed (T-323rd)
Bradley Chubb, linebacker (DEN and MIA stats)
39 tackles (T-346th)
8.0 sacks (T-30th)
5 tackles for loss (T-156th)
1 pass defensed (T-416th)
3 forced fumbles (T-6th)
(Miami: 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble)
Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman
33 tackles (T-405th)
1.0 sack (T-257th)
1 tackle for loss (T-449th)
Keion Crossen, cornerback
32 tackles (T-415th)
4 passes defensed (T-200th)
Justin Bethel, cornerback
26 tackles (T-485th)
1 interception (T-104th)
4 passes defensed (T-200th)
Melvin Ingram, linebacker
22 tackles (T-540th)
6.0 sacks (T-55th)
7 tackles for loss (T-92nd)
1 pass defensed (T-449th)
1 forced fumble (T-77th)
2 fumble recoveries (T-35th)
1 fumble recovery touchdown
Nik Needham, cornerback
21 tackles (T-560th)
2 passes defensed (T-323rd)
John Jenkins, defensive lineman
20 tackles (T-570th)
Verone McKinley, safety
16 tackles (T-626th)
1 interception (T-104th)
1 pass defensed (T-449th)
Elijah Campbell, cornerback
12 tackles (T-707th)
1 pass defensed (T-449th)
Clayton Fejedelem, safety
12 tackles (T-707th)
1 pass defensed (T-449th)
Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive lineman
11 tackles (T-730th)
1.0 sack (T-257th)
1 tackle for loss (T-449th)
Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback
10 tackles (T-753rd)
1 interception (T-104th)
3 passes defensed (T-250th)
Samuel Eguavoen, linebacker
4 tackles (T-914th)
Trey Flowers, linebacker
4 tackles (T-914th)
Channing Tindall, linebacker
3 tackles (T-976th)
Ben Stille, defensive lineman
2 tackles (T-1059th)
Justin Zimmer, defensive lineman
1 tackle (T-1159th)
Special Teams
Jason Sanders, kicker
81.3% field goal percent (26th)
5/6 20-29 yards
7/7 30-39 yards
12/13 40-49 yards
2/6 50+ yards
93.2% extra point percent (30th)
119 points (T-11th)
Thomas Morstead, punter
61 punts (T-20th)
46.4 yards per punt (T-21st)
40.6 net yards per punt (T-23rd)
28 in 20 (T-9th)
Blake Ferguson, long snapper
17 games played
