NFL 2022 season: Miami Dolphins final regular season individual stats

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 9-8 record, earning a wild card playoff berth. The team heads to New York this weekend to face the Buffalo Bills in the third meeting of the year between the AFC East rivals. It was a roller coaster of a year for the Dolphins, who started the season with a three-game winning streak, followed by a three-game losing streak. They then won their next five games before losing five in a row. They then went into Week 18 needing a win and some help to make the playoffs, pulling off exactly what they needed to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

The season included some great performances from players, some disappointing moments, and, of course, injuries. How did Miami’s individual performances stack up against the rest of the league? I am glad I asked - because that is what you will find below. Here are the Dolphins’ statistical performances this year:

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa

3,548 passing yards (12th)

64.8% completions (20th)

8.9 yards per attempt (1st)

272.9 yards per game (5th)

25 touchdowns (T-8th)

8 interceptions

68.5 quarterback rating (3rd)

105.5 passer rating (1st)

70 rushing yards (T-146th)

24 carries (T-122nd)

2.9 yards per carry (DNQ)

Teddy Bridgewater

683 passing yards (46th)

62.0% completions (DNQ)

8.6 yards per attempt (DNQ)

136.6 yards per game (DNQ)

4 touchdowns (T-40th)

4 interceptions

48.7 quarterback rating (DNQ)

85.6 passer rating (DNQ)

27 rushing yards (T-211th)

3 carries (T-260th)

9.0 yards per carry (DNQ)

Skylar Thompson

534 yards (51st)

57.1% completions (DNQ)

5.1 yards per attempt (DNQ)

76.3 yards per game (DNQ)

1 touchdown (T-55th)

3 interceptions

27.3 quarterback rating (DNQ)

62.2 passer rating (DNQ)

21 rushing yards (T-230th)

14 carries (T-157th)

1.5 yards per carry (DNQ)

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert

891 rushing yards (21st)

181 carries (29th)

4.9 yards per carry (T-12th)

3 touchdowns (T-44th)

202 receiving yards (195th)

31 receptions (T-140th)

6.5 yards per reception (DNQ)

2 touchdowns (T-111th)

Jeff Wilson (SF and MIA stats)

860 rushing yards (24th)

176 carries (31st)

4.9 yards per carry (T-12th)

5 touchdowns (T-25th)

185 receiving yards (T-203rd)

22 receptions (T-186th)

8.4 yards per reception (DNQ)

1 touchdown (T-168th)

(Miami: 392 yards, 84 carries, 4.7 avg, 3 TD, 94 rec yards, 12 rec, 7.8 avg, 1 TD)

Salvon Ahmed

64 rushing yards (T-155th)

12 carries (T-165th)

5.4 yards per carry (DNQ)

1 touchdown

Myles Gaskin

26 rushing yards (T-213th)

10 carries (T-172nd)

2.6 yards per carry (DNQ)

Alec Ingold

8 rushing yards (T-265th)

6 carries (T-211th)

1.3 yards per carry (DNQ)

105 receiving yards

15 receptions (T-234th)

7.0 yards per reception (DNQ)

1 touchdown (T-168th)

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Tyreek Hill

1,710 receiving yards (2nd)

119 receptions (2nd)

14.4 yards per reception (18th)

7 touchdowns (T-15th)

32 rushing yards (T-201st)

7 carries (T-201st)

4.6 yards per attempt (DNQ)

1 touchdown

Jaylen Waddle

1,356 receiving yards (7th)

75 receptions (T-27th)

18.1 yards per reception (1st)

8 touchdowns (T-11th)

26 rushing yards (T-213th)

3 carries (T-260th)

8.7 yards per carry (DNQ)

Trent Sherfield

417 receiving yards (109th)

30 receptions (T-145th)

13.9 yards per reception (DNQ)

2 touchdowns (T-111th)

Mike Gesicki

362 receiving yards (T-130th)

32 receptions (T-137th)

11.3 yards per reception (69th)

5 touchdowns (T-34th)

Cedrick Wilson

136 receiving yards (242nd)

12 receptions (T-259th)

11.3 yards per reception (DNQ)

8 rushing yards (T-265th)

1 carry (T-318th)

8.0 yards per carry (DNQ)

Durham Smythe

129 receiving yards

15 receptions (T-234th)

8.6 yards per reception (DNQ)

1 touchdown (T-168th)

1 rushing yard (T-324th)

2 carries (T-280th)

0.5 yards per carry (DNQ)

River Cracraft

102 receiving yards

9 receptions (T-288th)

11.3 yards per reception (DNQ)

2 touchdowns (T-111th)

Offensive Line

Connor Williams, center - 17 games played/17 starts

Robert Hunt, guard - 17 games played/17 starts

Terron Armstead, tackle - 13 game splayed/13 starts

Brandon Shell, tackle - 13 games played/11 starts

Liam Eichenberg, guard - 10 games played/10 starts

Robert Jones, guard - 16 games played/7 starts

Greg Little, tackle - 17 games played/7 starts

Austin Jackson - 2 games played/2 starts (IR)

Kendall Lamm - 1 game played/1 start

Michael Deiter - 17 games played/0 starts

Defense

Elandon Roberts, linebacker

107 tackles (T-44th)

4.5 sacks (T-89th)

10 tackle for loss (T-38th)

Jerome Baker, linebacker

100 tackles (T-56th)

4.0 sacks (T-96th)

6 tackles for loss (T-124th)

4 passes defensed (T-200th)

1 forced fumble (T-77th)

Christian Wilkins, defensive lineman

98 tackles (T-60th)

3.5 sacks (T-116th)

16 tackles for loss (T-9th)

5 passes defensed (T-154th)

2 forced fumbles (T-77th)

1 fumble recovery (T-114th)

Note: Wilkins’ 98 tackles is 10 more than the next highest defensive lineman and is the most by a defensive lineman since 1994)

Jevon Holland, safety

96 tackles (T-63rd)

1.5 sacks (T-230th)

1 tackle for loss (T-449th)

2 interceptions (T-55th)

7 passes defensed (T-79th)

1 forced fumble (T-77th)

Kader Kohou, cornerback

72 tackles (T-119th)

5 tackles for loss (T-156th)

1 interception (T-104th)

10 passes defensed (T-32nd)

1 forced fumble (T-77th)

Zach Sieler, defensive lineman

70 tackles (T-128th)

3.5 sacks (T-116th)

7 tackles for loss (T-92nd)

4 passes defensed (T-200th)

2 forced fumbles (T-21st)

Jalean Phillips, linebacker

61 tackles (T-181st)

7.0 sacks (T-43rd)

8 tackles for loss (T-74th)

2 passes defensed (T-323rd)

1 forced fumble (T-77th)

2 fumble recoveries (T-35th)

Eric Rowe, safety

56 tackles (T-217th)

2.0 sacks (T-177th)

4 tackles for loss (T-202nd)

2 passes defensed (T-323rd)

2 forced fumbles (T-21st)

Brandon Jones, safety

49 tackles (T-246th)

2.0 sacks (T-177th)

1 tackle for loss (T-449th)

3 passes defensed (T-250th)

1 forced fumble (T-77th)

Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker

47 tackles (T-265th)

0.5 sacks (T-389th)

3 tackles for loss (T-253rd)

1 interception (T-104th)

2 passes defensed (T-323rd)

Xavien Howard, cornerbacks

45 tackles (T-285th)

1 tackle for loss (T-449th)

1 interception (T-104th)

12 passes defensed (T-18th)

2 fumble recoveries (T-35th)

1 fumble recovery touchdown

Duke Riley, linebacker

45 tackles (T-285th)

1.0 sack (T-257th)

3 tackles for loss (T-253rd)

2 passes defensed (T-323rd)

Bradley Chubb, linebacker (DEN and MIA stats)

39 tackles (T-346th)

8.0 sacks (T-30th)

5 tackles for loss (T-156th)

1 pass defensed (T-416th)

3 forced fumbles (T-6th)

(Miami: 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble)

Raekwon Davis, defensive lineman

33 tackles (T-405th)

1.0 sack (T-257th)

1 tackle for loss (T-449th)

Keion Crossen, cornerback

32 tackles (T-415th)

4 passes defensed (T-200th)

Justin Bethel, cornerback

26 tackles (T-485th)

1 interception (T-104th)

4 passes defensed (T-200th)

Melvin Ingram, linebacker

22 tackles (T-540th)

6.0 sacks (T-55th)

7 tackles for loss (T-92nd)

1 pass defensed (T-449th)

1 forced fumble (T-77th)

2 fumble recoveries (T-35th)

1 fumble recovery touchdown

Nik Needham, cornerback

21 tackles (T-560th)

2 passes defensed (T-323rd)

John Jenkins, defensive lineman

20 tackles (T-570th)

Verone McKinley, safety

16 tackles (T-626th)

1 interception (T-104th)

1 pass defensed (T-449th)

Elijah Campbell, cornerback

12 tackles (T-707th)

1 pass defensed (T-449th)

Clayton Fejedelem, safety

12 tackles (T-707th)

1 pass defensed (T-449th)

Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive lineman

11 tackles (T-730th)

1.0 sack (T-257th)

1 tackle for loss (T-449th)

Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback

10 tackles (T-753rd)

1 interception (T-104th)

3 passes defensed (T-250th)

Samuel Eguavoen, linebacker

4 tackles (T-914th)

Trey Flowers, linebacker

4 tackles (T-914th)

Channing Tindall, linebacker

3 tackles (T-976th)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman

2 tackles (T-1059th)

Justin Zimmer, defensive lineman

1 tackle (T-1159th)

Special Teams

Jason Sanders, kicker

81.3% field goal percent (26th)

5/6 20-29 yards

7/7 30-39 yards

12/13 40-49 yards

2/6 50+ yards

93.2% extra point percent (30th)

119 points (T-11th)

Thomas Morstead, punter

61 punts (T-20th)

46.4 yards per punt (T-21st)

40.6 net yards per punt (T-23rd)

28 in 20 (T-9th)

Blake Ferguson, long snapper

17 games played