RAPOPORT: Raheem Mostert has broken thumb; status for Wild Card game in doubt

According to a Monday report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb against the New York Jets on Sunday and his status for Miami’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills is in doubt.

Sources: #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the #Jets. He gained 71 yards on 11 carries and was explosive. Now, status is in doubt against the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Mostert was seen watching the conclusion of the Jets game with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the Dolphins’ entrance tunnel.

Additonally, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Dolphins “aren’t counting on [Mostert] to play” against the Bills this week.

Wasn't authorized to use the word 'broken' earlier, but Mostert has a broken thumb per source, as NFL Net just noted. That's why I reported earlier today that Dolphins aren't counting on him to play Sunday. https://t.co/uJ2RvhCwmq — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 9, 2023

Mostert rushed the ball 11 times for 71 yards — a 6.5 yards per carry average — this past week before exiting late with the injury. If he is unable to suit up, Miami will likely lean on Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed in the ground game against Buffalo.