RAPOPORT: Raheem Mostert has broken thumb; status for Wild Card game in doubt

By Marek Brave
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

According to a Monday report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb against the New York Jets on Sunday and his status for Miami’s Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills is in doubt.

Mostert was seen watching the conclusion of the Jets game with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the Dolphins’ entrance tunnel.

Additonally, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the Dolphins “aren’t counting on [Mostert] to play” against the Bills this week.

Mostert rushed the ball 11 times for 71 yards — a 6.5 yards per carry average — this past week before exiting late with the injury. If he is unable to suit up, Miami will likely lean on Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed in the ground game against Buffalo.

