CFP National Championship: TCU Horned Frogs Vs. Georgia Bulldogs Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s CFP National Championship game features last year's champion, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the unlikely upstart the TCU Horned Frogs. Both teams made their way to this game by winning all of their scheduled games and their first playoff game. Georgia also won their conference championship by defeating the LSU Tigers 50 to 30 while TCU dropped its conference championship to the Kansas State Wildcats 28 to 31. In the playoff games Georgia just got by the Ohio State Buckeyes 42 to 41 while TCU defeated the Michigan Wolverines 51 to 45.

Please use this evening's thread to follow tonight's National Championship game or to discuss any of the other action from this past weekend's NFL games and as always our playoff-bound Miami Dolphins. Please remember to continue to follow all site rules including the prohibition against the sharing, discussing, or providing of any illegal game streams.

TCU Horned Frogs 12-1 1st BIG12 Vs Georgia Bulldogs 13-0 1st SEC