NFL Wild Card schedule set: Dolphins at Bills on Sunday; Get all the matchups here

The NFL regular season is coming to a close on Sunday, with the playoffs starting next week. The league’s championship tournament features seven teams from each conference in a single-elimination bracket. The top two teams in each conference, the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, receive a bye for the first round, while the other six teams all battle in “Super” Wild Card weekend.

The league has scheduled the weekend’s games, starting on Saturday and carrying through Monday night. After this weekend, the Chiefs and Eagles will enter the tournament, facing the lowest-seeded team remaining in the brackets. The matchups the are paired by the highest remaining seed facing the lowest remaining seed.

The AFC seeding is:

(1) Kansas City Chiefs

(2) Buffalo Bills

(3) Cincinnati Bengals

(4) Jacksonville Jaguars

(5) Los Angeles Chargers

(6) Baltimore Ravens

(7) Miami Dolphins

The NFC seeding is:

(1) Philadelphia Eagles

(2) San Francisco 49ers

(3) Minnesota Vikings

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(5) Dallas Cowboys

(6) New York Giants

(7) Seattle Seahawks

The league’s Wild Card Weekend schedule is:

Saturday, January 13

(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers, 4:30 p.m. ET - FOX

(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET - NBC

Sunday, January 15

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET - CBS

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings, 4:30 p.m. ET - FOX

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET - NBC

Monday, January 15

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN/ABC/ESPN2

The Divisional Round of the playoffs will feature two games on Saturday, January 21, and two games on Sunday, January 22. The AFC Championship game will be on CBS at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29, and the NFC Championship is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX that evening. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET with FOX handling the broadcast.