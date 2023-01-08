Dolphins 2023 schedule: Opponents set following Week 18 results

The Miami Dolphins locked themselves into the playoffs on Sunday when they beat the New York Jets and the New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills. While the team is getting ready for a wild card game against the Bills, the third meeting between the division rivals this year and the deciding game in a split regular-season series, the Week 18 results also locked in the Dolphins’ 2023 opponents.

The NFL uses a rotation of divisions each year to establish the schedule. While the week-to-week matchups will not be settled until sometime in the spring, the rotation system allows us to already know who each team will face in 2023. The rotational process has Miami and the AFC East paired with the AFC West and NFC East next season. The other three games on Miami’s schedule will be decided based on the final standings in each division. With Miami finishing second in the AFC East this year, they will face the second-place team from each of the AFC North, AFC South, and NFC South. With the NFL’s 17-game schedule, the extra inter-conference game rotates between the NFC and the AFC serving as the home game each year. In 2023, it is the AFC’s turn to host, giving Miami nine home games and eight away contests next year.

The Dolphins finished the 2022 regular season in second place in the AFC East. The Baltimore Ravens finished the year in second place in the AFC North, while the Tennessee Titans ended the year as the second-place team in the AFC South. The Carolina Panthers finished the year in second place in the NFC South.

Miami’s matchups for 2023 are:

Home

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Tennessee Titans

Carolina Panthers

Away

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Baltimore Ravens