Jets vs. Dolphins score updates, immediate reactions for Week 18

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets this afternoon, hoping to send a five-game losing streak, avoid a season sweep at the hands of the Jets, and potentially position themselves for a playoff berth. The Jets, who were eliminated from the playoffs last week, are looking to play spoilers while ending their own five-game losing streak. An AFC East showdown to end the season is always fun, and there are plenty of stakes on the line today.

Both teams come into this game with their third-string quarterbacks starting. For the Dolphins, Skylar Thompson, a rookie seventh-round pick, is starting for the second time this year, while the Jets’ Joe Flacco returns to the lineup after starting the first three games of the year. How will this all shake out? We will keep up with all of the action, and provide our immediate reactions, right here throughout the game.

Live Score Updates

Jets 0 - 3 Dolphins

First Quarter Reactions

Miami started with the ball, turning to running back Raheem Mostert on the first two plays. Mostert picked up six yards and two yards on the runs before quarterback Skylar Thompson found wide receiver Tyreek Hill for eight yards and a first down. Mostert picked up seven yards on the next play, then converted for the first down with a three-yard run, getting the ball out to midfield. After a pass attempt was batted down at the line of scrimmage, Thompson threw to tight end Mike Gesicki in the flat, picking up three yards. On 3rd-and-7, a false start on the Dolphins backed Miami into a 3rd-and-13, with Thompson throwing a bubble screen to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who picked up seven yards. Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was injured making the tackle on Waddle. On the 4th-and-5 play from the Jets’ 44-yard line, the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs as Thompson was flushed from the pocket and had to throw away the pass just before he was pushed out of bounds.

The Dolphins started with the running game, and they need to keep that going. Feed Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr., all day and make the Jets prove they can stop it. With Thompson at quarterback, Miami cannot afford long-yardage situations, hoping a seventh-round rookie making his second start of the year is going to make magic to save the offense. They also cannot afford the penalties. Not the start to the game the Dolphins wanted, but it was not bad either. Now the defense has to step up with the Jets starting near midfield.

New York started with a two-yard run from running back Michael Carter. Quarterback Joe Flacco threw incomplete on second down, but converted the 3rd-and-8 play on a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Elijah Moore. At the Miami 39-yard line, the Jets backed up to the 43 with a four-yard loss on a run from running back Ty Johnson as defensive lineman Zach Sieler and safety Eric Rowe met Johnson in the backfield. Flacco felt the pressure from linebacker Jaelan Phillips on the next two plays, leading to a one-yard catch from Johnson and an incomplete pass and a Jets punt.

The defense did exactly what they needed to do. Giving the Jets the ball at midfield was a scary proposition, but the defense stepped up. If Phillips, Sieler, and Rowe are going to be this active, the Dolphins should have a good defensive day. The punt was great, however, starting Miami at the two-yard line.

Starting at their own two-yard line, Miami picked up some breathing room with a four-yard run from running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., followed by another two-yard run. Thompson was flushed from the pocket on 3rd-and-4, rolling to his right and keeping the play alive long enough to find Hill for 15 yards. Wilson then ran for 12 yards. Miami moved across midfield with a 26-yard pass from Thompson to tight end Durham Smythe, but then loss 22 yards when center Connor Williams snapped the ball before Thompson was ready, with the ball flying past the quarterback. Mostert picked up six yards on 2nd-and-33, followed by a three-yard gain on a screen to wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. Miami was forced to punt.

The self-inflicted wounds will kill the Dolphins in this game if they do not get them under control immediately. Thompson looked like he was settling in and getting into a rhythm, only to have the snap essentially end the drive. They cannot afford that. Ezukanma’s reception was the first of his career.

The Jets ran running back Zonovan Knight for three yards and one yard on the first two plays of the drive, leading to the end of the quarter.

Miami’s defense is standing up to the Jets right now. They need to keep it up while the offense figures out some things.

Second Quarter Reactions

Flacco threw to wide receiver Garrett Wilson for five yards on the 3rd-and-6 play, with defensive back Keion Crossen closing immediately to make the tackle and prevent the first down. The Jets were forced to punt.

Good three-and-out defensive stand for the Dolphins. Great reactions from Crossen to get there and make the immediate tackle.

Miami looked for the deep shot on first down, but the play did not materialize and Thompson was forced to dump the pass to Mostert who picked up a yard. A second-down run from Mostert only picked up a yard, setting up a 3rd-and-8. Thompson targeted Hill on the third-down play, but the two could not connect and Miami was forced to punt on the three-and-out drive.

The first down play could have been a deep connection with Hill, who was open for a second, but Thompson held the ball not quite sure about the throw. After that, there were not a lot of options on the drive. Hill versus cornerback Sauce Gardner should be a fun matchup all day.

New York looked deep on the first play, but the pass was incomplete. Flacco was able to connect with wide receiver Corey Davis for a 17-yard gain on the next play. After a Knight run for a yard, Flacco looked toward Wilson, with cornerback Kader Kohou breaking up the pass. Flacco again looked deep on 3rd-and-9, with Phillips again getting the pressure leading to an early throw and an incomplete pass. Kicker Greg Zuerlein missed the 55-yard field goal attempt.

The defense continues to do what they need to do to bottle up the Jets’ offense. Phillips is a beast right now. Kohou played that pass perfectly, leaping to knock it away from Wilson. Now, the offense has to settle down and get some points on the board.

Wilson lost a yard on the first down run, with Thompson’s hard count able to draw the Jets offside on the next play. With the free five yards, Miami picked up five yards on a Wilson run, setting up 3rd-and-1. Wilson then burst through the line for 11 yards to keep the Miami drive alive. Wilson picked up another three yards on the next snap, then ran for four yards on second down. On 3rd-and-3, Thompson scrambled and found Waddle for 11 yards and a first down, with Waddle fighting through a hold by Gardner to make the catch. Mostert was stopped for a three-yard loss on the next play, before Thompson tried to find tight end Mike Gesicki at the goal line, but the pass fell incomplete. After a screen pass to Wilson was stopped for no gain, Miami settled for a 37-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders. Dolphins 3-0.

Okay, that was not the touchdown drive that it could have been, but Miami is on the board and the defense is dominating right now. The Bills are leading the Patriots 14-7 right now, so the Dolphins are in playoff position right now.