Jets vs. Dolphins inactives in Week 18: Mike White, Terron Armstead, Tua Tagovailoa unavailable for season finale

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are in the final countdown before their Week 18 regular-season finale. The Dolphins are looking to prevent the Jets from completing a season sweep between the AFC East rivals after New York won at home in Week 5. Now, in Miami, the Dolphins are looking to use the home-field advantage to springboard them into a playoff berth.

To do that, Miami is going to be starting their third-string quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out this week as he continues to deal with the aftereffects of a second stint in the league’s concussion protocols. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the game, but has struggled to grip and throw a football after dislocating a finger on his throwing hand last week. Thompson will start the game, with Bridgewater serving as the backup and practice squad quarterback Mike Glennon available as an emergency option.

Along with Tua, the Dolphins have listed tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm as inactive, as well as cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., linebacker Brennan Scarlett, and tight end Tanner Conner. Armstead, a Pro Bowl selection this year, has been dealing with toe, pectoral, knee, and hip injuries, forcing him out of the last couple of games. Lamm has an ankle injury and Wilson has a hip issue. Scarlett was elevated from the practice squad, likely to fill Bradley Chubb’s spot on the roster should Chubb be unavailable as he deals with ankle and hand injuries, but Chubb was not listed as inactive, leading to Scarlett’s inactivation.

Chubb, cornerback Xavien Howard, fullback Alec Ingold, and safety Eric Rowe had all been listed as questionable for the game on Friday’s injury report, but will be available for a must-win game for the Dolphins. In the AFC playoff picture, Miami needs a win over the Jets and a Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots in order to make the playoffs this year.

The Jets will also be using their third-string quarterback. Second-year passer Zach Wilson has been benched by the team, with Mike White ascending to the starter’s role. White, however, is inactive this week as he deals with a ribs injury, leading to Joe Flacco returning as the team’s starter this week. Flacco started the first three games of the season this year for New York, but has been buried behind White and Wilson since.

Also inactive for the Jets this week are running back James Robinson, wide receiver Irvin Charles, tight end C.J. Uzomah, and defensive lineman Bradlee Anae. This comes after the Jets placed tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), tackle George Fant (knee), guard Nate Herbig (calf), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip), and cornerback Brandin Echols (quadriceps) on injured reserve on Saturday.