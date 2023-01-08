Sunday Night Football: Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings Live Thread & Game Information

The 2022 NFL season wraps up this evening with an NFC North matchup. The Detroit Lions will travel this week to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both teams enter the game at 8 and 8 with both still hoping to sneak into the playoffs with a win. Depending on what happens earlier in the day the winner of this evenings game could become the seventh and final seed in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers seem to be peaking at the right time of year having defeated their divisional leading Minnesota Vikings last week in blowout fashion 41 to 17. The Lions, like the Packers have surged late in the year and are also coming off a blowout win over an divisional foe, the Chicago Bears, 40 to 10.

Detroit Lions (8-8) 2nd NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (8-8) 3rd NFC North