Week 18 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this afternoon’s thread to discuss today’s late afternoon games, any of the other action from around the NFL today and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 1 8Late Afternoon Games
Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) 2nd AFC West @ Denver Broncos (4-12) 4th AFC West
- Where: Empower Field At Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 716
- Line: Denver Broncos -3
- Over/Under: 40
New York Giants (9-6-1) 3rd NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) 1st NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 717
- Line: Philadelphia Eagles -16
- Over/Under: 42
Arizona Cardinals (4-12) 4th NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (12-4) 1st NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: San Francisco 49ers -14
- Over/Under: 39.5
Los Angeles Rams (5-11) 3rd NFC West @ Seattle Seahawks (8-8) 2nd NFC West
- Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714
- Line: Seattle Seahawks -6
- Over/Under: 41.5
Dallas Cowboys (12-4) 2nd NFC East @ Washington Commanders (7-8-1) 4th NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Summerfield, Maryland
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- DirecTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 715
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -7
- Over/Under: 40
