New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins enter the final week of the 2022 regular season needing to end their five-game losing streak to continue to hold onto a chance to make this season's playoffs. A win today over the New York Jets and a loss by the New England Patriots will propel the Phins into the playoffs. A win will also assure that the Dolphins do not suffer a season sweep at the hands of the Jets. The two teams faced off in week five of the season, handing the team their second loss of the year at the time.
Miami will be forced to play the game without either starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa or backup Teddy Bridgewater, thrusting third-stringer Skyler Thompson into action today. Tagovailoa is still in the NFL's concussion protocol following a concussion suffered two weeks ago while Bridgewater is still recovering from a dislocated finger that he suffered in last week's loss to the New England Patriots. Likewise, the Jets will be starting their third-stringer today when former Baltimore Ravens starter and current Jets backup, Joe Flacco, gets the start today.
Please use this thread to discuss today’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do in any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.
New York Jets (7-9) 4th AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (8-8) 3rd AFC East
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
- When: Sunday, January 8th, 1:00 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: Sling TV; FuboTV; ; NFL+ (after the conclusion of the game), FOX Sports
- Broadcast Team: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
- Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
- Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper
- Sattelite Radio Broadcast: SiriusXM channels 119/385 (Jets); 108/230 (Dolphins)
- Odds: Miami Dolphins -3.5
- Over/Under: 37
- Game Time Weather: Partly Cloudy, 79°F
- All-Time Head To Head: Tied 56-56-1 (regular season); Tied 1-1 (postseason)
- Most Recent Meeting: New York Jets won 40-17 at Miami, 10/09/22 (2022 Week 5)
- New York Jets SBNation Site: Gang Green Nation
- Gang Green Nation Twitter: @GangGreenNation
Loading comments...