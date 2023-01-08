Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Miami Dolphins head into the final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season hoping they can end a five-game losing streak and a six-year playoff drought. A win over the New York Jets in Week 18 takes care of the former while a win and paired with a Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots would solve the latter. It is a big game for the Dolphins as they also look to avoid a season sweep by the Jets.

Both teams will be using their third-string quarterback, with Skylar Thompson starting for Miami and Joe Flacco taking the snaps for the Jets. Thompson, Miami’s seventh-round draft pick this year, is making his second career start in place of Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, both of whom are injury. Tagovailoa is still in the league’s concussion protocols following a head injury in Week 16 while Bridgewater, who was playing through a knee injury, dislocated a finger last week against the New England Patriots and has struggled to grip and throw a football this week.

Flacco starts for the Jets who benched 2021 second-overall draft pick Zach Wilson, admitting that they started him too early in his career and stunted his development, in favor of Mike White. White looked like he was going to start this game, but a ribs injury has led to New York looking to shut him down for the season, leading to Flacco’s promotion back into the starting lineup. The veteran started the first three games this season, but has been buried on the depth chart ever since.

With all of the questions surrounding the quarterback position this week, the line on the game has been moving dramatically. It originally opened with Miami favored by three points, but the news about Bridgewater’s injury led to a swing in favor of the Jets. That eventually grew out to the Jets by 3.5 points, but then came the White injury news, and it line moved back toward the Dolphins. As of Sunday morning, it is set at 3.5 points in favor of the Dolphins, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total score is set at 37.0 points. Miami is -190 on the moneyline, with the Jets at +160.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

New York Jets (7-8) at Miami Dolphins (8-7)

2022 NFL Season Week 18

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET, Jan. 8, 2023

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Who is the broadcast team?

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

How can I stream the game?

Sling TV

FuboTV

NFL+ (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

SiriusXM channels: 119/385 (Jets); 108/230 (Dolphins)

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Who are the referees for the game?

John Hussey (Referee); Alan Eck (Umpire); Robin DeLorenzo (Down Judge); Carl Johnson (Line Judge); Jamir Walker (Field Judge); Allen Baynes (Side Judge); Brady Freeman (Back Judge); Jamie Nicholson (Replay Official); Larry Hill (Replay Assistant)

This is the second Dolphins game this year for Hussey and crew; they also worked the team’s Week 1 game against the Patriots.

What are the Dolphins’ playoff scenarios?

Clinch: Dolphins win and Patriots loss/tie OR Dolphins tie and Patriots loss and Steelers loss/tie

Dolphins win and Patriots loss/tie OR Dolphins tie and Patriots loss and Steelers loss/tie Eliminated: Dolphins loss OR Patriots win OR Dolphins tie and Patriots tie OR Dolphins tie and Steelers win

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -3.5

O/U: 37.0

Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook

What is the injury report?

Out: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa - concussion (Dolphins)

Doubtful: Tackle Terron Armstead - toe/pec/knee/hip (Dolphins); Tackle Kendall Lamm - ankle (Dolphins); Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. - hip (Dolphins)

Questionable: Safety Ashtyn Davis - ankle (Jets); Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif - knee (Jets); Tight end C.J. Uzomah- ankle (Jets); Quarterback Mike White - ribs (Jets); Safety Jordan Whitehead - hamstring (Jets); Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater - knee/right finger (Dolphins); Linebacker Bradley Chubb - ankle/hand (Dolphins); Cornerback Xavien Howard - knee (Dolphins); Fullback Alec Ingold - thumb (Dolphins); Safety Eric Rowe - quadriceps (Dolphins)

The Jets made a series of roster moves on Saturday, placing tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), tackle George Fant (knee), guard Nate Herbig (calf), safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip), and cornerback Brandin Echols (quadriceps) on injured reserve; all of them had been listed as out for the game.

Were there any practice squad players elevated for this game?

Jets - None

The Jets signed defensive end Bradlee Anae, wide receiver Irvin Charles, guard Adam Pankey, defensive back Will Parks, and tackle Eric Smith from their practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

Dolphins - Quarterback Mike Glennon (first elevation); Linebacker Brennan Scarlett (second elevation)

Note: In 2022, practice squad players may be elevated three times before they have to be signed to the regular season 53-man roster if the team wants them to play in any further games.

Miami elevation tracker 2022:

Larnel Coleman, offensive tackle - 3 elevations (Weeks 2-4) - Signed with the Carolina Panthers on 10/25/22

on 10/25/22 River Cracraft, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 4

Verone McKinley III, safety - 3 elevations (Weeks 1, 7-8) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 10

Braylon Sanders, wide receiver - 3 elevations (Weeks 8, 15-16)

Kion Smith, offensive lineman - 3 elevations (Weeks 6, 9-10)

Kendall Lamm, tackle - 2 elevations (Weeks 13, 16) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 17

Brennan Scarlett, linebacker - 2 elevations (Weeks 17-18)

Brandon Shell, offensive lineman - 2 elevations (Weeks 5-6) - Signed to Dolphins active roster for Week 7

Josiah Bronson, tackle - 1 elevation (Week 17)

James Empey, offensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 13)

Mike Glennon, quarterback - 1 elevation (Week 18)

Ben Stille, defensive lineman - 1 elevation (Week 7) - Signed with the Cleveland Browns on 11/15/22

on 11/15/22 Freddie Swain, wide receiver - 1 elevation (Week 14)

What will the weather be like for the game?

Partly Cloudy, 79°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Tied 56-56-1 (regular season)

Tied 1-1 (postseason)

Who won most recently?

Jets 40-17 at Miami, 10/09/22 (2022 Week 5)

Who won most recently at site?

Dolphins 31-24 at New York, 12/19/21 (2021 Week 15)

What are the coaches’ records against the other team?

Jets’ Robert Saleh (1-2 vs. Dolphins)

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-1 vs. Jets)

