Dolphins elevate Glennon, Scarlett for Week 18 vs Jets

The Miami Dolphins have elevated two practice squad players for their game against the New York Jets, the team announced on Saturday. Under NFL rules, teams are authorized to make two practice squad players per week available for the game-day roster. Miami used those spots this week on quarterback Mike Glennon and linebacker Brennan Scarlett as the team faces a must-win season finale against their AFC East rivals.

The Dolphins, with a win on Sunday paired with a New England Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills, qualify for the playoffs for the first time in six years. They will be trying to get that win against a team that already beat them this year and with their third-string quarterback starting the game. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL concussion protocol while backup Teddy Bridgewater has a knee injury and is dealing with a dislocated finger that knocked him out of last week’s game against the Patriots and has caused him issues with gripping and throwing the football all week. That paves the way for seventh-round draft pick Skylar Thompson to start his second career game.

Miami is hopeful that Bridgewater will be available to backup Thompson on Sunday, but they are elevating Glennon as insurance in case Bridgewater is not ready to play in the game and to give them a third option at quarterback in case injuries happen during the game. Glennon signed to the Dolphins practice squad on Wednesday, giving the team a veteran who may have to step in during a pivotal game for the team. Glennon, a former third-round draft pick, has played in 40 games in his career, starting 31 of them. He began his career in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has also been with the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, then Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Giants. He has a career 60.1 percent completion rate and has thrown for 7,025 yards with 47 touchdowns, 35 interceptions, and a career 78.6 passer rating.

Scarlett’s elevation is his second of the season, following last week’s appearance against the Patriots. He played 14 special teams snaps in the game. Scarlett signed with the Dolphins practice squad in November after initially starting the year with the Dolphins but receiving an injury settlement at the end of training camp. He was with the Dolphins in 2021, playing in 13 games with four starts. He spent five years with the Houston Texans to begin his career and has 158 career tackles with 5.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 70 career games (26 starts). He is listed as a linebacker but has the versatility to also play defensive end.