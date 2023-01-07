Could the Miami Dolphins be a “wildcard” for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton?

Tomorrow is the final game of the 2022 NFL regular season, and I, for one, will miss it. Yes, there’s still hope that the Dolphins will sneak into the postseason — with a win vs. the New York Jets and a Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots — but sooner than later, the season will be over. And we’ll have to reflect on what happened with Mike McDaniel’s team that started 8-3 and lost five in a row.

One former beat writer believes the Dolphins could clean house if Miami loses on Sunday. And while NO ONE should take this as an actual source, think about what Stephen Ross has done throughout his tenure as Miami’s owner. Now ask yourself if he wouldn’t give up on Mike McDaniel after an epic six-game collapse — despite all the injuries and the defensive coordinator he was asked to retain.

I don’t know.

Personally, I hope we don’t have to talk about it. But if we do, I think his job should be safe, and he should be able to choose his defensive coordinator in 2023 (Vic Fangio!) — but if you want to hear more about that, you can listen to this week’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

However, with some folks entertaining the idea of Payton to Miami, many around the league have started speculating. Earlier today, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer gave his thoughts on what the Dolphins could do and listed the team as a wildcard — if the unspeakable were to happen on Sunday.

Breer wrote:

“The wild card for Payton, to me, would be Miami. Outkick’s Armando Salguero, who’s been around the Dolphins for decades, reported Thursday that first-year coach Mike McDaniel may not be safe if Sunday’s game against the Jets goes the wrong way. I hadn’t heard that. And, honestly, the only way I could see that is if someone such as Payton—who Miami offered a four-year, $100 million deal to last year—is the endgame. Otherwise, I think McDaniel sticks, probably with changes to his defensive staff.”

The Dolphins Week 18 finale kicks off tomorrow at 1 PM EDT — with the epic showdown between Skylar Thompson and Joe Flacco. Mike McDaniel’s job should be safe, but as we’ve learned time and time again, expect the unexpected!

What are your thoughts on the “rumors” that the Miami Dolphins could have interest in Sean Payton again? What do you believe must be done in the offseason — win or lose — to get this team back on track? Should Josh Boyer and Danny Crossman retain their jobs? What about Chris Grier? Let us know in the comments section below!