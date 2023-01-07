NFL Week 18 odds, winners picks, point spreads, moneyline

The NFL is down to the final weekend of the 2022 regular season. One final game for every team to either head into the playoffs or pack it up for the offseason. How will the AFC and NFC playoff pictures unfold over the two days of games?

Saturday features two games, a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, and an 8:15 p.m. ET game between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. The playoff implications on Saturday include the Chiefs looking to hold on to the top seed in the AFC bracket while the Titans and Jaguars game is a championship contest for the AFC South title this year. Both games will air on ESPN/ABC.

Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on CBS will include the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Houston Texans at Indianapolis games. On FOX, the early games will include the New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints games.

All of the late afternoon games will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, with CBS broadcasting the New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos games. The late games on FOX will include the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, and the Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers contests.

The Sunday Night Football season finale game will see the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

As we have done all season, our writers here on The Phinsider have picked their winners for each of the weekend’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

Last week, CT Smith finished with a 12-3 record, while Marek Brave and Kevin Nogle were both 11-4. James McKinney and Josh Houtz were both 10-5 for Week 17 and Jake Mendel finished the week 9-6.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 157-96-2

Marek Brave: 157-96-2

CT Smith: 151-102-2

Kevin Nogle: 148-105-2

Josh Houtz: 147-106-2

Jake Mendel: 139-114-2

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

The odds are brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are our picks for Week 18: