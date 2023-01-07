Saturday Afternoon Football: Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Information

The final week of the 2022 season kicks off this afternoon with an AFC West showdown. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit Nevada this week to face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs enter the week as the top spot in the AFCs playoff seeding and are on a four-game win streak that includes their win last week over the Denver Broncos 27 to 24. The Raiders enter the week with nothing on the line except for possibly their jobs next season and the ability to knock the Chiefs out of the top spot in the AFC. The Raiders are coming off a two-game losing streak including their loss last week to the San Francisco 49ers 34 to 37.

Please use this afternoon’s live game thread to discuss today's game as well as any other upcoming NFL action this weekend and as always our very own Miami Dolphins. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) 1st AFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) 3rd AFC West