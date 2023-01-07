NFL Playoffs 2023: Final playoff seeding set following Week 18

The final weekend of the 2022 NFL regular season is here. The NFC and AFC playoff picture will play out over the two days and 16 games on the schedule. There are two games slotted for Saturday, with the remainder coming on Sunday, concluding with the Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

How will the playoffs shake out? Over the last few weeks here on The Phinsider, we will keep up with all of the action throughout the weekend, updating the playoff picture with each game’s results. We track of who is clinching what spot in the postseason and which teams have seen their 2022 hopes dashed.

The NFL has officially canceled the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was started last Monday night, but was suspended when safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest in the first quarter. Canceling the game has added a wrinkle into the playoff picture, with the AFC standings decided by winning percentage, rather than by straight records given the Bengals and Bills will play one fewer game than the rest of the league. It has also opened the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship game and potentially a coin-toss to decide who will host a potential wildcard game between the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

All of that will play out throughout the 16 games on the Week 18 schedule. We will track all of it here as well.

Coming into the final weekend of the season, the AFC has the Kansas City Chiefs in the top spot, while the Buffalo Bills are holding on to the second seed. The Cincinnati Bengals are in the third spot, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are in the fourth seed. The Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals have all claimed their division titles, while the Jaguars need to win on Saturday night to claim the AFC South. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Baltimore Ravens hold the first two wild card positions and are locked into the playoffs. The final spot in the postseason is currently held by the New England Patriots, a spot they will clinch with a win this weekend. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers are chasing the Patriots for that spot. The Tennessee Titans can jump into the playoffs if they beat the Jaguars, pulling the AFC South title away from them; the Jaguars, even with a loss, could factor into the playoffs as the final wild-card team with losses from the other contenders.

For the NFC side of the bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the top spot in the standings, but they have not yet clinched the NFC East division. The San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the second through fourth positions and have all claimed their respective division titles. The Dallas Cowboys, who could unseat the Eagles in the NFC East, and the New York Giants are locked into the playoffs, currently in the fifth and sixth positions. The Seattle Seahawks are in the final position right now as the seventh seed, but they are not guaranteed to end the weekend there. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are both on the outside looking in heading into the weekend.

How will everything look at the end of the week and the season? Our live standings below will keep you up to date.

Week 18 Schedule

Finals

Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 13 Las Vegas Raiders

Tennessee Titans 16 - 20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 - 30 Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots 23 - 35 Buffalo Bills

Minnesota Vikings 29 - 13 Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens 16 - 27 Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans 32 - 31 Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets 6 - 11 Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers 10 - 7 New Orleans Saints

Cleveland Browns 14 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Giants 16 - 22 Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys 6 - 26 Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Rams 16 - 19 Seattle Seahawks (OT)

Arizona Cardinals 13 - 38 San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions 20 - 16 Green Bay Packers

AFC Playoff Picture (through Week 18)

Week 18 Clinching Scenarios:

Buffalo Bills - Cannot clinch top seed

Clinch AFC top seed (home-field advantage and bye) with:

Bills win and Chiefs loss/tie OR

and OR Bills tie and Chiefs loss

Note: A Bills win would force a neutral-site AFC Championship if both the Chiefs and Bills advance to that mark.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Clinched division

Clinch AFC South division championship with:

Jaguars win

Clinch playoff berth with:

Patriots loss and Dolphins loss and Steelers loss

Kansas City Chiefs - Clinched first round bye

Clinch AFC top seed (home-field advantage and bye) with:

Chiefs win and Bills loss/tie OR

and OR Chiefs tie and Bills loss

Clinch first-round bye (potential neutral site AFC Championship) with:

Chiefs win OR

OR Bills loss OR

OR Chiefs tie and Bills tie

Miami Dolphins - Clinched playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Dolphins win and Patriots loss/tie OR

and OR Dolphins tie and Patriots loss and Steelers loss/tie

New England Patriots - Eliminated

Clinch playoff berth with:

Patriots win OR

OR Patriots tie and Dolphins loss/tie and Steelers loss/tie OR

and and OR Dolphins loss and Steelers loss and Jaguars win/tie

Pittsburgh Steelers - Eliminated

Clinch playoff berth with:

Steelers win and Dolphins loss/tie and Patriots loss/tie OR

and and OR Steelers tie and Dolphins loss and Patriots loss

Tennessee Titans - Cannot clinch

Clinch AFC South division championship with:

Titans win

Live Standings:

1 - Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, AFC West champion)

2 - Buffalo Bills (13-3, AFC East champion)+

3 - Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, AFC North champion)+

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, AFC South champion)+

5 - Los Angeles Chargers (10-6, Wild Card 1)

6 - Baltimore Ravens (10-7, Wild Card 2)^

7 - Miami Dolphins (9-8, Wild Card 3)^

Eliminated

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)

New England Patriots (8-9)

New York Jets (7-10)

Tennessee Titans (7-10)

Cleveland Browns (7-10)

Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)

Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)

Denver Broncos (4-12)

Houston Texans (3-13-1)

* Still to play

^ Clinched playoff berth

+ Clinched division title

< Clinched top seed/bye week

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 18)

Week 17 Clinching Scenarios:

Dallas Cowboys - Cannot clinch top seed; Cannot clinch division

Clinch NFC top seed (home-field advantage and bye) with:

Dallas win and Eagles loss and 49ers loss/tie

Clinch NFC East division championship with:

Cowboys win and Eagles loss

Detroit Lions - Eliminated

Clinch playoff berth with:

Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie OR

OR Lions tie and Seahawks loss OR

OR Lions tie and Seahawks tie and Commanders win

Green Bay Packers - Eliminated

Clinch playoff berth with:

Packers win

Philadelphia Eagles - Clinch division title and NFC top seed (home-field advantage and bye)

Clinch NFC top seed (home-field advantage and bye) with:

Eagles win/tie OR

OR Cowboys loss/tie and 49ers loss/tie

Clinch NFC East division championship with:

Eagles win/tie OR

OR Cowboys loss/tie

San Francisco 49ers - Cannot clinch top seed

Clinch NFC top seed (home-field advantage and bye) with:

49ers win and Eagles loss

Seattle Seahawks - Clinched playoff berth

Clinch playoff berth with:

Seahawks win and Packers loss/tie OR

and OR Seahawks tie and Lions tie and Commanders loss/tie

Live Standings:

1 - Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, NFC East leader)

2 - San Francisco 49ers (13-4, NFC West champion)+

3 - Minnesota Vikings (13-4, NFC North champion)+

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, NFC South champion)+

5 - Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card 1)^

6 - New York Giants (9-7-1, Wild Card 2)^

7 - Seattle Seahawks (9-8, Wild Card 3)^

Eliminated

Detroit Lions (9-8)

Washington Commanders (8-8-1)

Green Bay Packers (8-9)

Carolina Panthers (7-10)

New Orleans Saints (7-10)

Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Los Angeles Rams (5-12)

Arizona Cardinals (4-13)

Chicago Bears (3-14)

*Still to play

^Clinched playoff berth

+Clinched division title

Seattle Seahawks - Clinched playoff berth

Eliminated from playoff contention with: