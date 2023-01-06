Jets vs Dolphins injury report Week 18: Quarterbacks for both teams ailing

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets face off in the season finale for both teams, a game in which a Miami win could help them make it to the postseason for the first time since 2016. The Dolphins need a win over the Jets, paired with a loss from the New England Patriots as they face the Buffalo Bills, to make it to the playoffs. The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs last week when they lost to the Seattle Seahawks, but they are coming into the game with the possibility of playing spoilers to their divisional rivals as well as completing a season sweep over Miami.

Both teams will be starting their third-string quarterbacks in the game. The Dolphins ruled starter Tua Tagovailoa out of the game as he continues to work his way through the NFL concussion protocols following an injury in Week 16. His backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is questionable for the game with a knee injury along with the after-effects of a dislocated finger on his throwing hand, an injury sustained last week that has kept him from being able comfortably grip and throw a football for much of the week. That leaves Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, to start a pivotal game for the Dolphins. The team is hopeful that Bridgewater will be healthy enough to serve as the backup for the game, but they could elevate Mike Glennon from the practice squad to provide additional depth.

The Jets were set to start Mike White at quarterback this week, replacing Zach Wilson as the team’s starter. White is officially listed as questionable for the game with a ribs injury, but the team has stated he is ruled out of the game and that veteran Joe Flacco will be starting. Flacco started the first three games of the year for the Jets this season but has not seen much playing time since then, making one more brief appearance in Week 14 against the Bills.

The Jets also are going to see changes to their offensive line, where tackle Duane Brown, tackle George Fant, and guard Nate Herbig are all ruled out; Brown has a shoulder injury, Fant as a knee issue, and Herbig is dealing with a calf injury. New York also ruled out cornerback Brandon Echols with a quadriceps injury.

The Dolphins listed tackle Terron Armstead, tackle Kendall Lamm, and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr., as doubtful for the contest. Armstead has been battling through toe, pectoral, knee, and hip issues this year but appears more than likely not to be able to go on Sunday. Lamm sustained an ankle injury last week and now will most likely miss this game. Wilson, who has worked as the primary punt returner for Miami this year, has a hip injury that could lead to Miami using Tyreek Hill as the punt returner in the game.

The Jets listed safety Ashtyn Davis (ankle), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), tight end C.J. Uzomah (ankle), and safety Jordan Whitehead (hamstring), along with White, as questionable for the game. Davis and Uzomah were both new additions to the injury report on Friday.

On the Miami side of the report, the questionable players are Bridgewater, linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle and hand), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), and safety Eric Rowe (quadriceps).

Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium.