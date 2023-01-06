Joe Flacco to start for New York Jets in Week 18 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins

When the week started, the Miami Dolphins opened as 3.5-point favorites for their Week 18 matchup vs. the New York Jets. But as the week slowly progressed, the line shifted substantially with news that Skylar Thompson would (likely) start for Miami and the idea that Mike White could be healthy enough to play. At one point, the Dolphins were even listed as one-point underdogs. However, late last night, the line shifted back into Miami’s favor — leaving many wondering what’s next?!

Today, we learned why that line may have shifted, as New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh officially announced that veteran quarterback Joe Flacco would officially start for Sunday’s AFC East bout vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Mike White (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Joe Flacco will get the start for the Jets and Zach Wilson will be his backup per source. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) January 6, 2023

During his 15-year career, Flacco has played the Dolphins eight times. He has a 98.2 passer rating when playing Miami and has thrown for 1,995 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions. His last start vs. the Dolphins came back in week 11 of the 2021 season when Miami defeated the Jets 24-17.

For Miami, rookie 7th-round draft pick Skylar Thompson will likely start in favor of Teddy Bridgewater — who is still recovering from a dislocated finger. Thompson played all but two offensive snaps vs. the New York Jets back in week 5, completing 19/33 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Sunday’s matchup is a must-win for the Dolphins, who are hanging on by a thread in the AFC Wildcard picture. Can Mike McDaniel and his staff stop Miami’s current losing streak from reaching six games? We’re about to find out!

Dolphins and Jets will kick off at 1 PM EDT on Sunday, live from Hard Rock Stadium!

What are your thoughts heading into Sunday’s matchup vs. the New York Jets? Do you think the Miami Dolphins will find a way to sneak into the post-season? How do you feel as the final game of the 2022 NFL season nears? Are you confident in Skylar Thompson? Let us know in the comment section below!