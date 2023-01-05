Jets vs Dolphins preview: Week 18 2022 - All our game coverage in one place

The Miami Dolphins have stumbled their way through December and January, falling from 8-3 and in control of their playoff lives five weeks ago to 8-8 and needing help to make the postseason for the first time since 2016. They have work to do to keep alive their chance to make the postseason, a chance that relies on the Buffalo Bills beating the New England Patriots, and they have to do that work with the strong potential that they will be using their third-string quarterback to make it happen against the New York Jets.

Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL concussion protocols after sustaining a head injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater dislocated a finger against the Patriots in Week 17 and cannot fully grip and throw a football. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the likely starter for Sunday in a must-win game for the Dolphins.

The Jets were eliminated from the playoffs last weekend after losing to the Seattle Seahawks. They have said they are planning on playing their starters this week, looking to finish the season with a win over a division rival, completing the season sweep versus Miami this year, and ending a five-game losing streak this season. The team will start Mike White at quarterback, with Joe Flacco serving as the backup. Zach Wilson, the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, will likely be inactive after an up-and-down season that has led to Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur admit this week that Wilson was not ready to play this early in his career and could have used time sitting behind a veteran quarterback.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game has been a roller coaster in terms of odds to win. The Dolphins opened the week as a three-point favorite, but that line continued to slide in favor of the Jets throughout the week. With the questions about who will start at quarterback for the Dolphins, the line has shifted to the Jets now favored by 1.5 points. The point total for the game is set at 38.5 while the Dolphins are +100 to win according to the moneyline while New York is -120.

New York Jets (7-9) at Miami Dolphins (8-8)

2022 NFL Week 18

When: Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 8, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: FOX

FOX Broadcast Team: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver Dolphins Radio Network: WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, and Kim Bokamper SiriusXM Channels: 119/385 (Jets); 108/230 (Dolphins)

119/385 (Jets); 108/230 (Dolphins) Streaming: Sling TV ; FuboTV ;

; ; SB Nation Jets Coverage: Gang Green Nation | @GangGreenNation