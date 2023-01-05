Who will start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the New York Jets?

With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol and likely to miss Miami’s final regular season contest against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Dolphins’ quarterback situation is a bit of a mess at the moment.

Miami’s $6.5 million backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater dislocated the pinkie finger on his throwing hand last week against the New England Patriots and according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, continued to throw nothing but short passes to Dolphins’ staffers at practice on Thursday afternoon.

Teddy Bridgewater (unable to throw beyond very short distances with dislocated pinkie) again threw only short passes to a team staffer, so Jets must continue to prepare to defend screens to Dolphins staffers. Skylar and Mike Glennon continuing to take the practice snaps. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 5, 2023

Mike Glennon, a 33-year-old journeyman playing in his 9th season in the NFL, was signed to Miami’s practice squad earlier in the week. One would assume that he is still trying to learn Mike McDaniel’s offense and will only be active on gameday if Bridgewater is unable to suit up due to his injury.

Even if Glennon is named the Dolphins quarterback for Sunday, his track record as a starter in the NFL will not bring confidence to fans of the Miami football team. Glennon’s career record is a meager 7-33 in 40 starts according to StatMuse — including a winless streak of 16 consecutive games with starts for the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders (before their move to Las Vegas), Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants during that stretch.

Knowing that, the New York Jets are likely preparing to face 7th round rookie quarterback, Skylar Thompson, this Sunday when they travel to South Florida to challenge the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, for the first time all season, will be looking to have a starting quarterback not named Tua Tagovailoa finish a game he has started. In each of the previous games Tagovailoa has missed this year, the starting quarterback for the contest was forced from the game due to injury.

Thompson has been underwhelming for the Dolphins this season — as many 7th round rookie quarterbacks are — yet, Miami will need his best game yet if they hope to end a five game losing streak and make it to the playoffs. They’ll need to defeat the Jets and hope for a Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills in order for that to happen.

No official starter has been named by Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff yet, but all signs are pointing to Skylar Thompson getting the nod. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

___

Do you think that Skylar Thompson can defeat the Jets this weekend and propel the Dolphins into the playoffs as the #7 seed? Would you prefer the Dolphins start Mike Glennon this weekend? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!