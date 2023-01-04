Zach Thomas once again named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Miami Dolphins great, Zach Thomas, has once again been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Despite being left out of the prestigious club thus far, the former middle linebacker looks to finally break through and get the nod in this year’s star-studded group.

More than worthy of an induction, Thomas will face stiff competition this year. Here are the fifteen named finalists for consideration in 2023:

15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the Class of 2023:



*Darrelle Revis

*Joe Thomas

*Devin Hester

*Torry Holt

*Reggie Wayne

*Andre Johnson

*Dwight Freeney

*Jared Allen

*Patrick Willis

*DeMarcus Ware

*Zach Thomas

*Darren Woodson

*Ronde Barber

*Albert Lewis

*Willie Anderson — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023

Thomas played 13 seasons in the National Football League — 12 of them with the Miami Dolphins. In those 13 seasons, he amassed 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions and four total touchdowns.

He was a seven time Pro-Bowler, a five time First-Team All-Pro selection and the 1996 AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9th. You can watch live on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.

Do you think Zach Thomas will finally be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year? Of the players listed above, who do you think gets the nod? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!