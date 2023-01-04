Our Miami Dolphins enter the eighteenth and final season of the 2022 season with a must-win game if they wish to advance to the playoffs. They will still need help on top of the win to get into the playoffs but either way, this seems like a must-win for this team. There is no player, coach, or fan that wants to end this season on a sour note.

This week's game is of course against the hated New York Jets. As usual, we will ask our weekly question, which New York Jets player would you like to see on this current Dolphins roster? Which player on their roster would do the most to elevate the overall play of this current team? Which player would fill the biggest hole on our current roster?

Tell us your choice and why in the comment section below-

