Miami Dolphins sign veteran quarterback Mike Glennon

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad, as per Adam Schefter on Twitter.

With the Dolphins preparing to be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie, Miami is signing veteran QB Mike Glennon to its practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2023

Glennon is an 8-year NFL veteran, and most recently spent time with the New York Giants in the 2021 NFL season, appearing in 6 games and tossing for 790 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. In 40 career games, Glennon has posted 7,025 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, 35 interceptions, and has a career passer rating of 78.6.

Following injuries to starter Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and backup Teddy Bridgewater (hand), the Dolphins were left with just one active quarterback on the roster, rookie Skylar Thompson. Thompson has appeared in 6 games so far this season, throwing for 382 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions.

As things stand, Thompson is expected to start the season finale against the New York Jets this Sunday, with Glennon providing some much needed cover for Miami’s QB room.

This article was written by Staff Writer, Sumeet Jena. You can find Sumeet on Twitter at @flameosumeet.