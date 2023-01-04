Dolphins Reacts Survey Week 18: Fan confidence and playoff chances

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country.

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 18 with the positive of having a chance to make the playoffs as the 2022 regular season ends. They also have the negative of an injury-riddled roster and a five-game losing streak. Which way do things fall as they face the New York Jets, needing a victory and a Buffalo Bills win over the New England Patriots?

How are you feeling about the direction of the team? Will the Dolphins get the wins they need on Sunday to make the playoffs? Should they make the playoffs this year? And, do you think Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in 2023?

Our SB Nation Reacts fan poll is here for Week 18 and we want to know your answers to those questions: