Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Some things are bigger than football - Pats Pulpit
Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
New York Jets miss the playoffs but exceed preseason expectations. How should they be evaluated? - Gang Green Nation
With yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention. While this extends the Jets’ playoff drought, the mere idea that the Jets were...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Damar Hamlin status: Bills confirm safety suffered cardiac arrest - Buffalo Rumblings
The safety collapsed in the first quarter after making a routine-looking tackle
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Staff reactions to the Ravens’ 16-13 loss to the Steelers - Baltimore Beatdown
Beatdown writers give their reactions to the Ravens’ primetime loss in Week 17
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers stay alive with old-school football vs. the Ravens - Behind the Steel Curtain
In a game where success seemed to be dangling just beyond their reach, the Steelers staged a memorable rally to defeat the Baltimore Ravens.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals get some help with NFL decision on Week 18 Saturday games - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals and Ravens play Sunday, while Kansas City faces Las Vegas Saturday.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Steelers playoff hopes: Week 18 vs Browns could decide their fate - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland gets a chance to spoil Pittsburgh’s season and more
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Derek Carr Next Houston Texans Quarterback - Battle Red Blog
Texans keep it all in the family?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans confirm Josh Dobbs will start vs. Jaguars - Music City Miracles
The Titans have made the obvious decision at quarterback
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Titans vs. Jaguars week 17 odds: Jacksonville favorites on the road - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars end their regular season as favorites over the Titans.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Potential return to Colts as head coach for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ‘could be very tempting’ - Stampede Blue
Could ‘Captain Comeback’ make a speculated return to the Colts as the next head coach this upcoming offseason?
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos have reportedly reached out to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh - Mile High Report
Jim Harbaugh could be the Denver Broncos top choice to take over the head coaching position in 2023.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: 2 winners, 1 loser from the win over the Rams - Bolts From The Blue
Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams each had big games vs. the Rams.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Josh McDaniels’ quarterback history without Tom Brady hasn’t been good - Silver And Black Pride
Can Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels have success with a quarterback other than Tom Brady?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon earns record-setting season in Sunday’s win - Arrowhead Pride
On Sunday against Denver, Kansas City’s veteran running back made league (and team) history.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Play or sit? Will Giants coach Brian Daboll go all out to beat Eagles, or rest key players? - Big Blue View
Daboll says the only thing that matters is what is best for this Giants team
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
A wake-up call, or a worrisome trend for the Eagles? - Bleeding Green Nation
This team hasn’t looked right for weeks now.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys and Mike McCarthy keep finding ways to win - Blogging The Boys
It’s a good thing for the Cowboys, and Mike McCarthy, style points don’t matter in the NFL.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Rivera’s Commanders failed to “ascend” in year three after another late-season collapse; full accountability is needed - Hogs Haven
Fan support for Ron Rivera was mixed before the season. After another late-season collapse behind one of the biggest off-season failures during his tenure, it's time for Rivera to accept full accountability for falling short of his expectations for 2021.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers dismantle Vikings, scoring in all three phases en route to 41-17 blowout win - Acme Packing Company
The Packers forced four turnovers, got their first kickoff return score in over a decade, and took control of a playoff spot by fully demolishing their NFC North rivals.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions News: Ex-NFL coach Mike Martz thinks Lions can reach NFC Championship - Pride Of Detroit
He says Detroit’s developed a top offense in the league.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Grading the Chicago Bears’ 2022 Position Groups - Offense - Windy City Gridiron
After seeing the regular season play out, the Bears finally have an answer at QB. As for everything else...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
One notable bright spot from Sunday’s game - Daily Norseman
And one that could be a positive for the future
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Cameron Jordan further cements his legacy by becoming the Saints’ all-time sacks leader - Canal Street Chronicles
Saints long-time defensive end Cameron Jordan sets the record for most career sacks by a Saint on the back of a 3-sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The construction of the Falcons’ running game is their biggest 2022 success - The Falcoholic
In a Falcons’ season filled with some impressive highs and several frustrating lows, the most significant sign of progress comes from out of the backfield, where the Falcons look stabilized for the first time in years.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: I believed - Cat Scratch Reader
I believed in Steve Wilks. I still do, too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Punch Ticket To The Playoffs - Bucs Nation
Thanks to the Tom Brady and Mike Evans connection catching fire, the Buccaneers win the NFC South for the second straight season
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers Winners and losers: The Christian McCaffrey acquisition was the turning point of the season - Niners Nation
Plus, we discuss whether or not the passing defense is an issue
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
QB roulette, Steve Keim’s health, Kyler Murray’s torn ACL and the team’s legal issues with Sean Kugler seems to be putting a close on this era of Cardinals football, but is 2023 any clearer?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Cigar Thoughts, Game 16: Seahawks ring in 2023 with season-saving victory over Jets - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks dominated the New York Jets from the opening snap, winning 23-6 and moving to 8-8 in the process
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Cam Akers gives Rams reasons for hope, even as losses keep piling up - Turf Show Times
Akers reached the century mark for second straight week
