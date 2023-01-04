Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Some things are bigger than football - Pats Pulpit

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football.





New York Jets miss the playoffs but exceed preseason expectations. How should they be evaluated? - Gang Green Nation

With yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the New York Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention. While this extends the Jets’ playoff drought, the mere idea that the Jets were...





Damar Hamlin status: Bills confirm safety suffered cardiac arrest - Buffalo Rumblings

The safety collapsed in the first quarter after making a routine-looking tackle

AFC NORTH:

Staff reactions to the Ravens’ 16-13 loss to the Steelers - Baltimore Beatdown

Beatdown writers give their reactions to the Ravens’ primetime loss in Week 17





The Pittsburgh Steelers stay alive with old-school football vs. the Ravens - Behind the Steel Curtain

In a game where success seemed to be dangling just beyond their reach, the Steelers staged a memorable rally to defeat the Baltimore Ravens.





Bengals get some help with NFL decision on Week 18 Saturday games - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals and Ravens play Sunday, while Kansas City faces Las Vegas Saturday.





Steelers playoff hopes: Week 18 vs Browns could decide their fate - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland gets a chance to spoil Pittsburgh’s season and more

AFC SOUTH:

Derek Carr Next Houston Texans Quarterback - Battle Red Blog

Texans keep it all in the family?





Titans confirm Josh Dobbs will start vs. Jaguars - Music City Miracles

The Titans have made the obvious decision at quarterback





Titans vs. Jaguars week 17 odds: Jacksonville favorites on the road - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars end their regular season as favorites over the Titans.





Report: Potential return to Colts as head coach for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ‘could be very tempting’ - Stampede Blue

Could ‘Captain Comeback’ make a speculated return to the Colts as the next head coach this upcoming offseason?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos have reportedly reached out to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh - Mile High Report

Jim Harbaugh could be the Denver Broncos top choice to take over the head coaching position in 2023.





Chargers News: 2 winners, 1 loser from the win over the Rams - Bolts From The Blue

Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams each had big games vs. the Rams.





Josh McDaniels’ quarterback history without Tom Brady hasn’t been good - Silver And Black Pride

Can Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels have success with a quarterback other than Tom Brady?





Chiefs’ Jerick McKinnon earns record-setting season in Sunday’s win - Arrowhead Pride

On Sunday against Denver, Kansas City’s veteran running back made league (and team) history.

NFC EAST:

Play or sit? Will Giants coach Brian Daboll go all out to beat Eagles, or rest key players? - Big Blue View

Daboll says the only thing that matters is what is best for this Giants team





A wake-up call, or a worrisome trend for the Eagles? - Bleeding Green Nation

This team hasn’t looked right for weeks now.





Cowboys and Mike McCarthy keep finding ways to win - Blogging The Boys

It’s a good thing for the Cowboys, and Mike McCarthy, style points don’t matter in the NFL.





Rivera’s Commanders failed to “ascend” in year three after another late-season collapse; full accountability is needed - Hogs Haven

Fan support for Ron Rivera was mixed before the season. After another late-season collapse behind one of the biggest off-season failures during his tenure, it's time for Rivera to accept full accountability for falling short of his expectations for 2021.

NFC NORTH:

Packers dismantle Vikings, scoring in all three phases en route to 41-17 blowout win - Acme Packing Company

The Packers forced four turnovers, got their first kickoff return score in over a decade, and took control of a playoff spot by fully demolishing their NFC North rivals.





Lions News: Ex-NFL coach Mike Martz thinks Lions can reach NFC Championship - Pride Of Detroit

He says Detroit’s developed a top offense in the league.





Grading the Chicago Bears’ 2022 Position Groups - Offense - Windy City Gridiron

After seeing the regular season play out, the Bears finally have an answer at QB. As for everything else...





One notable bright spot from Sunday’s game - Daily Norseman

And one that could be a positive for the future

NFC SOUTH:

Cameron Jordan further cements his legacy by becoming the Saints’ all-time sacks leader - Canal Street Chronicles

Saints long-time defensive end Cameron Jordan sets the record for most career sacks by a Saint on the back of a 3-sack performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.





The construction of the Falcons’ running game is their biggest 2022 success - The Falcoholic

In a Falcons’ season filled with some impressive highs and several frustrating lows, the most significant sign of progress comes from out of the backfield, where the Falcons look stabilized for the first time in years.





Monday Morning Optimist: I believed - Cat Scratch Reader

I believed in Steve Wilks. I still do, too.





Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Punch Ticket To The Playoffs - Bucs Nation

Thanks to the Tom Brady and Mike Evans connection catching fire, the Buccaneers win the NFC South for the second straight season

NFC WEST:

49ers Winners and losers: The Christian McCaffrey acquisition was the turning point of the season - Niners Nation

Plus, we discuss whether or not the passing defense is an issue





The End of an Era for Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

QB roulette, Steve Keim’s health, Kyler Murray’s torn ACL and the team’s legal issues with Sean Kugler seems to be putting a close on this era of Cardinals football, but is 2023 any clearer?





Cigar Thoughts, Game 16: Seahawks ring in 2023 with season-saving victory over Jets - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the New York Jets from the opening snap, winning 23-6 and moving to 8-8 in the process





Cam Akers gives Rams reasons for hope, even as losses keep piling up - Turf Show Times

Akers reached the century mark for second straight week