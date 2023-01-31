The NFL salary cap is climbing this offseason, how does that impact the Dolphins?

The NFL salary cap is rising again this offseason as the league benefits from adding a 17th game and new media deals. The league’s 32 teams will see a $16.6 million increase from 2022’s $208.2 million salary cap.

Despite $224.8 million to work with this offseason, the Miami Dolphins are currently $16 million over the cap. To get under the cap, the team may decide to restructure the deals of a handful of players like Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead, and Bradley Chubb.

That said, 28 players from last year’s team are scheduled to become free agents, including the entire running back room.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 15 to be under the salary cap before free agency officially begins.

It’s been a busy start to the week as the NFL also informed teams of the franchise tag numbers for 2023.

Franchise Tag Numbers:

quarterback: $32,416,000

running back: $10,091,000

wide receiver: $19,743,000

tight end: $11,345,000

offensive line: $18,244,000

defensive end: $19,727,000

defensive tackle: $18,937,000

linebacker: $20,926,000

cornerback: $18,140,000

safety: $14,460,000

kicker/punter: $5,393,000

Miami used the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki in 2022, and due to limited cap flexibility this offseason, it’s unlikely the Dolphins will use it again this offseason.