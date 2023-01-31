Now that all the dust has settled, whats your take on Tua Tagovailoa going forward?

Now that the Miami Dolphins season has ended and all the offseason scrambling and work for the club begins we can start to look forward. Thus far the Phins front office has stuck to the line that Tua Tagovailoa is their starting quarterback for the team going forward. At this point I assume that’s true but we have been told a lot of things by this front office over the years that only served as smoke and mirrors. Either way, there is a debate that surrounds Tua that seems to never go away.

Previously it was that he couldn’t do this or do that physically. For most, even a lot of the detractors, those answers have been answered. Now the questions are for the most part about his health. After two confirmed concussions and maybe three...I think...the fans that are questioning his health going forward at least have a real and solid argument. Then there are the fans that say they will trust the doctors and they likewise have a solid point. To top it all off was the news that Tua was still currently in the concussion protocol weeks after his second confirmed concussion. Some took the news as a bad sign, which makes sense. Others argued that the team was just being overly cautious with his health, which given the scrutiny by the media, the league, and even the players union, makes a lot of sense as well.

So where do you, the Phinsider faithful fall on this argument? Are you all in on Tua from here on out and why? Are you still all out on Tua like you previously were and why? Maybe you are in the third camp and you like what you have seen from Tua but you are not yet ready for the team to go give a player, no matter how great he is when he’s on the field, who also has a history of injuries, a giant 50 million dollars a year contract with no doubt a ton of guaranteed money?

Please give us your thoughts on Tua Tagovailoa going forward in the comments section below-

