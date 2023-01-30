Pro Bowl Games 2023: Bradley Chubb added to AFC roster as alternate

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday an additional member of the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster for 2023. The team already had wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tackle Terron Armstead, and cornerback Xavien Howard scheduled to go to the all-star event. Now, linebacker Bradley Chubb will be joining the group.

Chubb started the 2022 season with the Denver Broncos, but was traded at the deadline to the Dolphins. In his eight games with Miami, he recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Combined with his Denver stats, Chubb finished the year with 39 tackles, eight sacks, one pass defensed, and three forced fumbles.

Chubb replaces Khalil Mack on the roster, with the Los Angeles Chargers linebacker having to miss the event with an injury.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a reimagined version of the Pro Bowl, takes place this week. The event starts with a skills competition on Thursday night. The skills competition and flag football games will continue on Sunday. The events will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.