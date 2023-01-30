 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking Vic Fangio hired as new Dolphins defensive coordinator

Filed under:

The Miami Dolphins will meet with every player at the Senior Bowl

A few less breadcrumbs to follow than previous years...

By Jake Mendel
/ new
NFL: JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Senior Bowl is the first step into the offseason and one step closer to the 2023 season.

Practices for the 2023 Resse’s Senior Bowl begins on Tuesday and will feature 125 prospects gearing up for the NFL Draft. Before Saturday’s college all-star game, the players will get to know front offices and staff throughout the NFL in various interviews and meetings.

Previously, reports slowly surfaced about teams meeting with different players, a helpful tool when trying to piece together a team’s potential draft plan. This season, however, things are different.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, tweeted on Monday morning that all 32 teams will meet with all 125 players.

Rumors will swirl for the next three months and nothing becomes official until the NFL Draft begins on April 27. The Dolphins aren’t on the clock until pick No. 51 and have just five picks in total, but the Senior Bowl can still provide clues as to which positions general manager Chris Grier and the front office will address first.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...