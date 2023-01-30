The Miami Dolphins will meet with every player at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is the first step into the offseason and one step closer to the 2023 season.

Practices for the 2023 Resse’s Senior Bowl begins on Tuesday and will feature 125 prospects gearing up for the NFL Draft. Before Saturday’s college all-star game, the players will get to know front offices and staff throughout the NFL in various interviews and meetings.

Previously, reports slowly surfaced about teams meeting with different players, a helpful tool when trying to piece together a team’s potential draft plan. This season, however, things are different.

Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, tweeted on Monday morning that all 32 teams will meet with all 125 players.

In attempt to un-clutter everyone’s TL this week, all 125 players will be meeting with all 32 NFL teams at @seniorbowl. Absolutely zero need for “Player X met with Team Z” posts. Have a great Monday! — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 30, 2023

Rumors will swirl for the next three months and nothing becomes official until the NFL Draft begins on April 27. The Dolphins aren’t on the clock until pick No. 51 and have just five picks in total, but the Senior Bowl can still provide clues as to which positions general manager Chris Grier and the front office will address first.