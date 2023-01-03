Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Seventeen | Most underrated defender in the league gets the nod

Once again, the Miami Dolphins found themselves on the losing side of the scoreboard when the clock hit all zeroes on Sunday. Yes, the Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots by a score of 23-21, however due to a pick-six by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the Patriots’ score was a bit inflated. In fact, the defense only gave up a total of 16 points — a number that will get you a victory nearly every time you take the field.

So, when choosing a team MVP for week seventeen, I had to look at the defensive side of the ball.

Miami Dolphins Week Seventeen MVP - Zach Sieler

The Miami Dolphins boast a stud duo at the defensive tackle spot in Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler. Wilkins often gets the headlines, but Sieler has been downright dominant for the Dolphins this season.

The 6’6”, 304 lb defender out of Ferris State remains one of the most underrated defenders in the league. We Dolphins fans understand how important he is to the success of Miami’s front-seven, yet the national media has yet to catch on.

Each week, Sieler plays with strength, power and a motor that never quits — eating up double teams and knifing through opposing offensive lines en route to tackles for loss and sacks against enemy quarterbacks.

On Sunday in New England, he collected one tackle for loss, plus one sack — which came on a big third down with the Patriots in field goal range. Sieler’s takedown of Mac Jones forced New England to punt and kept points off of the board.

For that, he gets the recognition he deserves and is my Most Valuable Phin of the week!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins

Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Sixteen - WR Jaylen Waddle

Week Seventeen - DT Zach Sieler