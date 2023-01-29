Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

After the Miami Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, the team began a search for someone who would take a defense with individual talent all across the roster and turn it into a defensive that dominated like an elite group. The fans focused their desires on former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, a coach highly in demand around the league and seen as one of the top defensive coaches in the league.

On Sunday, the Dolphins landed Fangio as their defensive coordinator. According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins and Fangio agreed to a three-year contract, with a team option for a fourth year. The contract will also make Fangio the highest-paid coordinator in the league.

Following the signing, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Fangio as “the most coveted coordinator.”

Fangio served as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 season. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the Broncos, leading them to a 19-30 record from 2019 through 2021. Prior to taking the Broncos top spot, he worked as a defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears (2015-2018), San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014), Stanford (2010), Houston Texans (2002-2005), Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001), and Carolina Panthers (1995-198). He has also worked as a defensive assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens (special assistant to the head coach/defensive assistant and linebackers coach 2006-2009) and New Orleans Saints (linebacker coach 1986-1994). He also has coaching experience with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the USFL (1984-185).

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolf added Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel “has had Vic Fangio as a top target to run his defense since before he started as Dolphins head coach.” Now, the two are teamed up in South Florida and will look to improve a defense that finished the 2022 season 18th in yards allowed (337.8 yards per game), 27th against the pass (234.8 yards per game allowed), 4th against the run (103.0 yards per game allowed), and 24th in scoring defense (23.5 points per game allowed). Miami’s defense was designed to create mismatches on defense, using blitzes and confusion to constantly keep opposing defenses under pressure. The team finished the year tied for 14th in the league with 40 sacks. In comparison, the Eagles - with Fangio consulting - lead the league with 70 sacks this year.