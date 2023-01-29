AFC Championship: Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs Live Thread & Game Information

The second Championship game today belongs to the AFC. For the second consecutive year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off for the right to go to this season's Superbowl. The Bengals took the AFC title last season and advanced to the Superbowl in a game that they ultimately dropped to the Los Angeles Rams 23 to 20.

The Bengals earned their way into the AFC Championship game by winning the AFC North before defeating their divisional rivals Baltimore Ravens 24 to 17 in the Wildcard round of the playoffs. They followed up their Wildcard round win with a Divisional round win last week over the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo in resounding fashion 27 to 10 earning their way into a second consecutive Championship game.

For the Chiefs, this is their norm. This is their fifth trip in a row to the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs are only two years removed from their last trip to the Superbowl and three years removed from their last Superbowl victory. To get to this point the Chiefs won the AFC West with the best record in the AFC earning them the AFCs one and only bye week. The Chiefs followed up their regular season with a win in the Divisional round over the Jacksonville Jaguars 27 to 20 to earn yet another trip to the Championship game.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening's Championship game, any of the other action from around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) 1st AFC North @ Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) 1st AFC West