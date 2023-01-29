NFC Championship: San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

And then there were four. Every team in the NFL opens the season with the hopes of getting to the Super Bowl but only two can make it. The first two teams to square off for their conference’s one spot in the Superbowl will be the number two NFC-seeded San Francisco 49ers who will travel to Pennsylvania today to take on the NFCs first-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

San Francisco earned their spot in the Championship game today by winning the NFC West and then defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round 41 to 23 before defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round last weekend 19 to 12.

The Eagles won their division and by also having the best record in the NFC they earned the NFC’s only bye week in the playoffs. The Eagles followed up their off week by defeating their divisional rival New York Giants in the NFCs Divisional round of the playoffs, in blowout fashion 38 to 7 to earn their berth into the Championship game today.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon's playoff game, any of the other action from around the NFL this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins.

San Francisco 49ers (13-4) 1st NFC West @ Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) 1st NFC East