Schefter: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier sat next to head coach Mike McDaniel on Jan. 16 as he repeated that Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starting quarterback moving forward.

With that said, it didn’t stop speculation from swirling about soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady becoming the franchise’s quarterback. That speculation around the soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback, who won Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a turn on Sunday morning that may put the rumors to rest once and for all.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team is not expected to pursue Brady this offseason.

Even if Tom Brady were to return for the 2023 season, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue the QB they were linked to last year, per sources. Miami is committed to Tua Tagovailoa.https://t.co/HmPec8z38X — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

“Even if Tom Brady were to return for the 2023 season, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue the QB they were linked to last year, per sources,” Schefter said. “Miami is committed to Tua Tagovailoa.”

Schefter added that the team was pleased with Tagovailoa's growth under McDaniel, setting career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25).

The Dolphins tend to be in the conversation when any star becomes available, but the whispers of a change at quarterback seem to be dying — for now.