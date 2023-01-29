NFL playoffs 2023: NFC and AFC Championship odds, winners picks, point spreads

The NFL’s version of the final four is here with the NFC and AFC Championship games kicking off later today. This afternoon will feature the AFC and NFC playoff brackets coming to an end, with the two winning teams headed to the Super Bowl. How will the 2023 NFL Playoffs play out this afternoon?

First up today is the NFC Championship, with the San Francisco 49ers at the Philadelphia Eagles. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the game, with the point total set at 45.5. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

The night will end with the AFC Championship. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s conference championship game. The Bengals went into Kansas City and won that game 27-24. Will this year’s game be different? DraftKings Sportsbook has the Chiefs listed as the favorite for the game with a 1.5-point spread while the over/under is set at 48 points. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Phinsider’s contributors are back with our picks for today’s games. We primarily focus on straight-up winners picks throughout the season seeing who can make it through the Super Bowl with the best record. However, our writers are also free to make picks against the spread and on the point total if they choose.

Last week, Jake Mendel correctly predicted all four games, while Marek Brave, James McKinney, and Josh Houtz were all 3-1. Kevin Nogle and CT Smith were both 2-2.

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney: 176-103-2

Marek Brave: 176-103-2

Kevin Nogle: 168-111-2

CT Smith: 166-113-2

Josh Houtz: 165-114-2

Jake Mendel: 159-120-2

You can check out our picks in the widget below, provided to us by Tallysight.

Here are our picks for the 2023 Conference Championships: