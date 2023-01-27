ESPN: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, will not participate in 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

With Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow set to battle in this weekend’s AFC Championship game, it was expected that Miami Dolphins quarterback — and Pro Bowl alternate — Tua Tagovailoa would inevitably be named to the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately, that will not be the case, as ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol and will not be playing in next weekend’s Pro Bowl. Miami’s starting quarterback has been sidelined since the team’s Week 16 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Per source, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and will not participate in pro bowl activities



He was named a first alternate for the AFC but I’m told it’s been a deliberate progression through protocol — not result of any setbackhttps://t.co/4mMpa97PI1 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 27, 2023

According to the report, Tagovailoa has not experienced any setbacks throughout the process but admits the 24-year-old southpaw is being “deliberate as he meets with multiple doctors and specialists.”

Tagovailoa, 24, has suffered several concussions this season, leading many to speculate whether or not he should retire. He will not retire and plans to be back next season as the Dolphins starting quarterback, according to general manager Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel, and his parents, Diane and Galu Tagovailoa.

His parents recently spoke in an interview at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony about their son’s 2022 season and whether he plans to return in 2023. Their answer says it all.

Tua Tagovailoa’s parents express gratitude for overwhelming support from #Hawaii and beyond throughout Tua’s adversities this past season, have no doubts that he will return as #Dolphins quarterback in 2023 #NFLHawaii @TuaFoundation @PolynesianFBHOF @AHoshidaSports pic.twitter.com/RaZaPhUOg9 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 26, 2023

Tagovailoa finished the 2022 season with over 3,500 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He led the Dolphins to an *8-5 record and finished the season with the NFL’s highest-passer rating (105.5).

It’s not ideal that Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol — a month after suffering his latest concussion — but it makes sense that he takes as much time as he needs this offseason to recover fully. Because, in the end, the only thing that matters is Tagovailoa’s health.

Get well soon, QB1.

What are your thoughts on the latest news that Tua Tagovailoa is still in concussion protocol? Were you excited to see what he could do at Pro Bowl? What would you do at the quarterback position in 2023? Lastly, who do you think will be the MDolphins’hins' next defensive coordinator? Let us know in the comments section below!