 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins’ linebackers coach Anthony Campanile to interview for defensive coordinator role on Friday

He will be the fourth person to interview for the role.

By Jake Mendel
/ new
NFL: SEP 29 Dolphins at Bengals Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and the front office, led by general manager Chris Grier, will interview linebackers coach Anthony Campanile for the team’s defensive coordinator position on Friday.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Thursday afternoon and the Dolphins have already interviewed three others for the position. Campanile joins Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai, former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and Saints co-defensive coordinator & secondary coach Kris Richard as candidates.

Campanile was the co-defensive coordinator and the defensive backs coach at Boston College in 2018 and coached the linebackers at Michigan in 2019. He joined the Dolphins as the team’s linebackers coach under Brian Flores in 2020 and has remained in the position since.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Campanile has impressed throughout his time with the organization.

Under former defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, the Dolphins ranked 24th in points allowed and surrendered 234.8 yards per game in 2022.

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...