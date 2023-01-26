Tua Tagovailoa’s parents give update on quarterback’s recovery

Speaking with Rob DeMello and Alan Hoshida of KHON2 News out of Honolulu, Hawaii during an event hosted by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, Tua Tagovailoa’s parents, Diane and Galu Tagovailoa, gave an update on the quarterback’s recovery while also thanking fans, Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel and the entire Miami Dolphins organization for their prayers and support regarding Tagovailoa’s recent concussion issues.

When asked if there was any doubt that Tagovailoa would return to the Miami Dolphins next season, Tua’s father, Galu, had this to say.

“Oh he comes back. He comes back. That’s their guy, you know what I’m saying? I mean, they love him. We love them and what they’re doing — how they’re helping him with his recovery and everything else. Trying to get him back.”

Galu would then confirm that Tagovailoa is still going through the concussion protocol, but did say that the quarterback is doing “great” and that “he’s happy.”

Speaking about Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Galu had nothing but positives to say. “That guy is special — a very special head coach.”

To watch the entire video, click the tweet below.