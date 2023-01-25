Kris Richard expected to interview for Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job

According to Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Miami Dolphins will be interviewing New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

After spending four years in the NFL as a player from 2002-2006, Richard began his coaching career in 2010 with the Seattle Seahawks, as an assistant defensive backs coach. Richard held this role for five years, helping develop the infamous “Legion of Boom” along the way, before eventually being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015. He eventually left the team in 2018, heading to the Dallas Cowboys to be their defensive backs coach, before leaving for the Saints in 2021 to assume the role of secondary coach. In four years as a defensive coordinator, Richard’s defense ranked Top-10 in points and yards allowed in three of those years.

Richard also has history with the Miami Dolphins, having interviewed with the team for their head coaching position in 2019, and was considered an extremely strong candidate before the team eventually decided to go with then Patriots defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

