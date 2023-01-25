Sean Desai, Vic Fangio to interview for Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator job Wednesday

According to Ian Rapoport, National Insider for the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins will be interviewing both Sean Desai and Vic Fangio for their open defensive coordinator position today.

Desai, a hot name in this year’s coaching cycle, is currently both a defensive assistant and associate head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Despite being just 39 years old, Desai has been in the National Football League since 2013 when he joined the Chicago Bears as a quality control assistant under then head coach Mark Trestman. He would work under longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio after Fangio was hired as Chicago’s defensive coordinator in 2015. Desai would survive multiple coaching changes in Chicago — retaining his job under head coaches John Fox and Matt Nagy — before being promoted to safeties coach for the Bears in early 2019. In 2021, Desai took the job of defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears — becoming the first person of Indian decent to become a coordinator in NFL history. In 2022, Desai left Chicago for his position in Seattle.

Vic Fangio began his NFL coaching career as the linebackers coach of the New Orleans Saints in 1986. In 1995, he would take the defensive coordinator position with the Carolina Panthers for their first season in the league. Fangio would have successful stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans (another expansion team), Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers (after one year at Stanford University), and Chicago Bears before becoming the head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2019. He would coach the Broncos for three seasons, finishing his tenure with a record of 19-30. Most recently, he has served as a defensive consultant with the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

While both men are highly regarded in NFL circles, it is Vic Fangio who apparently has a “really good” relationship with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN. In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, Darlington reported that Fangio could have had Miami’s defensive coordinator position last year, but now that he has a lot of interest from other teams, it will remain to be seen if McDaniel can close the deal and get his man to Miami.

The Dolphins also plan to interview one of their own for the defensive coordinator position — linebackers coach Anthony Campanile. Campanile has coached the linebackers group in Miami since 2020. Before that, he spent time coaching in college with Michigan, Rutgers and Boston College.

___

Of these three names, which one do you hope Miami hires to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position? Do you want the longtime veteran, Vic Fangio? Do you want the hot, young upstart, Sean Desai? Or would you prefer Miami hire Campanile for the sake of continuity? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!