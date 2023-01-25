Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator - Pats Pulpit

O’Brien will take over New England’s offense in 2023.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

The big questions about the Jets offensive coordinator search - Gang Green Nation

It’s get it right Joe or you may not be around much longer





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Bills-Bengals win probability: A game that Buffalo didn’t show up for - Buffalo Rumblings

The classic "Let Josh Cook" gameplan didn’t work in the playoffs

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Rumor: Ravens showing interest in Frank Riech, Eric Bieniemy and Byron Leftwich for offensive coordinator - Baltimore Beatdown

A slew of interesting names





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Flexibility is the theme of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason - Behind the Steel Curtain

Without the looming need for a franchise quarterback, Pittsburgh can really go any way it wants in the coming months.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Bengals vs Bills: Hayden Hurst, Joe Mixon among 11 winners and zero losers - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals dominate both sides of the ball and cruise into the AFC Championship.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns defense under Joe Woods: Nowhere to go but up for Jim Schwartz - Dawgs By Nature

While the run defense is the focus, the pass coverage was worst in the NFL

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio, the Man of the Off-Season - Battle Red Blog

It is all on him now.





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Titans will have competition for offensive coordinator candidates - Music City Miracles

Several teams are looking to revamp their offenses this offseason





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars have restored hope to the fanbase - Big Cat Country

How many times in the first half of Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers as a Jacksonville Jaguars fan did you mutter the phrase "Same ol’ Jaguars..."? How many points did the...





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Chris Ballard Will Do “Whatever it Takes” To Draft Right Quarterback - Stampede Blue

Chris Ballard sat down for his annual end of season press conference and the takeaways are telling. Jeff Saturday, Head coach search, NFL Draft philosophy, franchise Quarterbacks.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos salary cap analysis: looking at potential cap casualties - Mile High Report

Based on cap savings which looks are 2023 cap hit and dead money, who are the most likely 2022 Broncos to become cap casualties.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers News: Bolts to interview Rams offensive assistant Greg Olsen for OC - Bolts From The Blue

Olsen has spent three different stints with the Rams and most recently joined the staff in 2022.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Las Vegas Raiders philosophy of Josh McDaniels Dave Ziegler - Silver And Black Pride

The Patriot Way is now the Silver & Black method under Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels with the Las Vegas Raiders





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship: How Patrick Mahomes will rehab his injured ankle before Sunday’s game - Arrowhead Pride

Playing with a high ankle sprain just a week after the injury will be no easy task. What could this week’s rehab entail?

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Daniel Jones the priority over Saquon Barkley? Giants’ GM Joe Schoen makes it seem that way - Big Blue View

GM says he wants both back, but hedges more on whether Barkley will return in 2023





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

NFL insider expects Eagles to “make an aggressive play” for Vic Fangio if Jonathan Gannon leaves - Bleeding Green Nation

Philly’s new defensive coordinator?





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Cowboys rumors: Ezekiel Elliott reportedly open to pay cut to stay - Blogging The Boys

Offseason speculation has begun for the Dallas Cowboys.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Report: Jeff Bezos might sell the Washington Post, buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder - Hogs Haven

Billionaire news

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Rapoport: An Aaron Rodgers trade is “not an impossibility” - Acme Packing Company

"If the Packers got the right package."





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

How big of an impact would it be if the Detroit Lions lost Aaron Glenn? - Pride Of Detroit

Would losing Aaron Glenn be a big deal to the Detroit Lions, or would they be fine?





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Justin Fields Still Hasn’t Beaten the Odds - Windy City Gridiron

Justin Fields has earned praise for his toughness and for his athleticism. His "football character" is obvious. The question remains, however, can he consistently deliver on the field itself.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Patrick Peterson expresses desire to come back to Minnesota - Daily Norseman

Should he be a consideration?

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints could pursue QB Derek Carr, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Derek Carr may be Saints best avenue to upgrade at QB this offseason.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons 2023 free agent targets: Wide receiver - The Falcoholic

Atlanta needs help, and these options could offer it.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Panthers are still waiting on Shane Steichen - Cat Scratch Reader

The Eagles offensive coordinator is the last known coaching canditate for the Panthers that is still in the Playoffs.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

4 Realistic Quarterback Options for the Tampa Bay Bucs in 2023 - Bucs Nation

If there is a new signal caller for Tampa in 2023, these names make sense

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Jimmie Ward says ‘Dak Prescott isn’t good against zone’ and that’s why the Cowboys lost - Niners Nation

And they were right





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals set to interview Sean Payton per report - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are getting their interview with Sean Payton.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why PFF named Seahawks QB Geno Smith one of most valuable 2023 free agents - Field Gulls

As the 2023 NFL season heads towards Conference Championship Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks are well into preparing for an offseason in which they will need to address several positions. There has...





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams 2023 offseason: Do the Rams need to rebuild? - Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season didn’t go as expected, finishing the campaign 5-12. While injuries were certainly part of the team’s demise, for the entirety of the season, the Rams looked...