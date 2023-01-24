Tyreek Hill named to Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL Team, Terron Armstead earns All-AFC Team honors

Two first-year members of the Miami Dolphins earned recognition from the Professional Football Writers of America on Tuesday.

The PFWA announced its All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams with wide receiver Tyreek Hill earning a spot on the All-NFL team. Hill finished second in the NFL with 1,710 receiving yards on 119 receptions, both of which ranked second in the NFL behind Justin Jefferson, who also earned All-NFL honors, as a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

Terron Armstead earned All-AFC honors, along with Houston’s Laremy Tunsil at tackle, after starting 13 games for the team this season. Armstead battled injuries throughout the year but only allowed one sack and just five penalties.

“He’s a Pro Bowl left tackle and the impact he had with us in terms of leadership and what he did on the field for us,” general manager Chris Grier said on Monday.

Coach Mike McDaniel provided more context to Armstead’s impact on the team, noting that offensive coordinator Frank Smith worked with the franchise left tackle while together as members of the New Orleans Saints.

“Those are the type of people that if you’re having the expectation to win football games,” McDaniel said. “Those are the type of people you have to invest in. And investing in them is, literally, the guys that you go out and pay, they have to have that mindset if you’re expecting to try to win a championship as an organization. So I think he’s just delivering on what was advertised. One of the reasons we were here, even when he wasn’t on the field, is everything we relied on from him as a captain.

“He really – it was the youngest offensive line room that I’ve ever been around by far, and he really helped them set the vision. Because there’s – when you’re trying to do stuff differently, you have to have a different standard with how you do things and there has to be a level of strain that if you’re trying to get better or be great that you haven’t ever done before. Those types of things – you can a lot of times beat people in the face with all sorts of coach-speak and come up with the best ways to say stuff, but more often than not, you need players to deliver and push that message through to everyone. He was one of those guys that really helped get us to a point where we expect to win and are disappointed when we don’t.”