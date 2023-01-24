How Long Have You Been A Phins Fan?

There are always posts that ask why are you a fan of this team or that team but what about being a suffering Miami Dolphins fan? Has your suffering been longer than you can remember or are you fairly new to the suffering? Sure we have had those good and even great moments over the years as fans but most of us can remember the suffering coming on much more often.

So let us know how long you have been a fan of the team in the comments below and if you like throw in how you became a fan, to begin with. Also please vote in our poll-

Poll How long have you been a Miami Dolphins fan? I just became a fan this past season/before this past season.

I became a fan in the past 5 years.

I became a fan in the past 10 years.

I became a fan in the past 15 years.

I became a fan in the past 20 years.

I became a fan in the past 25 years.

I became a fan in the past 30 years.

I became a fan in the past 35 years.

I became a fan in the past 40 years.

I became a fan in the past 45 years.

I became a fan in the past 50 years.

I became a fan in the past 55 years.

I am a day one fan from 1966 on! vote view results 0% I just became a fan this past season/before this past season. (1 vote)

1% I became a fan in the past 5 years. (2 votes)

0% I became a fan in the past 10 years. (0 votes)

3% I became a fan in the past 15 years. (4 votes)

5% I became a fan in the past 20 years. (6 votes)

7% I became a fan in the past 25 years. (8 votes)

4% I became a fan in the past 30 years. (5 votes)

3% I became a fan in the past 35 years. (4 votes)

8% I became a fan in the past 40 years. (9 votes)

8% I became a fan in the past 45 years. (9 votes)

26% I became a fan in the past 50 years. (28 votes)

20% I became a fan in the past 55 years. (22 votes)

8% I am a day one fan from 1966 on! (9 votes) 107 votes total Vote Now

