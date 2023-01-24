Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen to have surgery?

Miami Dolphins defensive back Keion Crossen sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning indicating that the 26 year old may be having surgery in the very near future.

Surgery time funnnn ‍♂️ — Kei_ (@KeionCrossen) January 24, 2023

Crossen, normally a special teams ace, was pressed into duty for Miami’s defense after a number of players in the Dolphins’ secondary were lost this season due to injury. Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Brandon Jones and others all suffered season ending ailments at one point or another during the season. As a result, Crossen played more defensive snaps this season than at any other point in his career (436), including 53 defensive snaps in Miami’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Last season, playing for the New York Giants, Crossen handled just 23 total defensive snaps.

Crossen popped up on the injury report on a number occasions throughout the 2022 season, most recently with a knee injury in Week 16.

It remains to be reported for which body part Crossen is requiring surgery, but we will update this story with more information when it becomes available.