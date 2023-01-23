Washington Commanders interview Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville for offensive coordinator

Miami Dolphins associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville is set to interview for the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator position, the Commanders announced on Monday. The Commanders fired Scott Turner on Jan. 10, 2023, opening the offensive coordinator position under head coach Ron Rivera. Turner was with the Commanders for three seasons, moving with Rivera from the Carolina Panthers in 2020 after holding the same position there in 2019.

Washington is expected to also interview former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmer and Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for the position. The Commanders requested permission to interview Dolphins quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell, but he turned down the request. Bevell, who also turned down a request from the New York Jets, has been linked to a potential move to the Denver Broncos as their offensive coordinator should current Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn be hired as Denver’s next head coach.

Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2017, hired as part of the staff under then head coach Adam Gase. He worked as the running backs coach and run game coordinator through the 2020 season, staying in position as the team moved from Gase to Brian Flores as head coach in 2019, before adding the co-offensive coordinator title for the 2021 season. With the change from the Flores era in Miami to head coach Mike McDaniel’s staff for 2022, Studesville added the associate head coach title, but was no longer working as the team’s offensive coordinator, returning to primarily serving as the running backs coach.

He began his coaching career in 1991 as a graduate assistant at the University of Arizona. He then moved to the University of North Carolina in 1992, working two seasons as a video coordinator and assistant secondary coach. At Wingate in 1994, he served as the defensive coordinator, then moved to Kent State for two seasons as their defensive coordinator. Studesville entered the NFL coaching ranks in 1997 as the Chicago Bears’ offensive quality control coach and as an offensive assistant, then moved to be the team’s wide receivers coach and special teams assistant in 1999. In 2001, he joined the New York Giants as a running backs coach, holding that job until a move to the same position with the Buffalo Bills in 2004. In 2008, he added the running game coordinator title before moving to the Denver Broncos in 2010 as their running backs coach, also working as their interim head coach during the season. In 2011, he was promoted to the Broncos’ offensive coordinator while continuing to work as the team’s running backs coach.