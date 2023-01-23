Phinsider Open Thread: Who Has To Go?

Every season we sign a player or draft a player that we have high hopes for even if we are not thrilled about the signing or the pick. We are after all Phins fans so we hope that we are wrong when they pick someone that we don’t think that highly of as an actual football player, at least at this level. Maybe there is a veteran that you expect a certain level of production or play out of that just lays an egg during the season, coming off an injury or not. Either way, some player that you had to watch caused you way more pain than you maybe thought was possible and you just keep asking yourself “WHY?.”

So tonight's question is an easy one. Which current Miami Dolphins player do you think most needs to be gone by next season? Which player do you hope to NEVER EVER see in a Miami Dolphins Jersey ever again?

Give us your thoughts in the comments section below-

