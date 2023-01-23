In Review: Marek’s Weekly Most Valuable Phin Award

Did you feel that slightly hollow feeling inside this past weekend? There was no Miami Dolphins football this week for the first time since early September of last year — minus Miami’s bye week, of course. Once again, we were back to watching playoff football without the good guys in aqua and orange gracing our television screens. So, what do we do when we don’t get to watch our beloved team partake in postseason shenanigans? Thankfully — or unthankfully — we have plenty of experience in this area as fans of a team that hasn’t made it past the Wildcard round of the NFL’s postseason since the 2000 season.

Nevermind that.

What we do is we reminisce! We look back on the moments this season that made us smile. We fondly recall the players who played their hearts out for our amusement and enjoyment. Luckily, for each game this year, I handpicked my Most Valuable ‘Phin — a player who had a particularly great game or who made the most significant play in a given game — so we have a solid list to peruse.

Without a Dolphins game to look back on from this past weekend, I figured we’d take a look at my MVP list and pick out some fun and (hopefully) interesting observations to chat about.

First, the list itself:

MVP TRACKER

Week One - DB Kader Kohou

Week Two - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Three - S Jevon Holland

Week Four - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Five - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Six - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Seven - DB Noah Igbinoghene

Week Eight - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Nine - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Ten - RB Jeff Wilson

Week Eleven - BYE

Week Twelve - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - DT Christian Wilkins

Week Fifteen - EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Week Sixteen - WR Jaylen Waddle

Week Seventeen - DT Zach Sieler

Week Eighteen - K Jason Sanders

Wild Card Game - DT Zach Sieler

Only two players won the award a total of three times apiece. Those players were quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. All three times that Hill won the award, Miami lost the game, while each time Tua took home the hardware, the Dolphins won.

Two players won the award twice — defensive tackle Zach Sieler and EDGE Jaelan Phillips.

Zach Sieler finished the year stong, winning MVP in two of Miami’s final three games.

The defense as a whole finished strong, with a defensive player earning MVP honors in five of the Dolphins final eight games.

Of the 18 games played this year — including Miami’s Wildcard loss — an offensive player won MVP nine times, a defensive player won MVP 8 times, and a special teams player won the award once.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson each earned the nod once this season. No other running back made the list. Both players are free agents heading into next year.

Kader Kohou won MVP in Week One, and despite receiving some initial push-back on the designation, it turned out to be a foreshadowing of things to come, as the undrafted free agent had a really solid rookie season after being pressed into duty due to a plethora of injuries to Miami’s defensive backs’ room.

Defensive back Noah Igbinoghene didn’t play a ton this season, and his future with the team is certainly in doubt, yet for one single, solitary, shining moment in Week Seven, he earned MVP honors for reeling in the game winning interception against Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

___

I hope you had as much fun reading these articles as I did writing them each week. While the season didn’t end the way you or I would have wanted it to, I am feeling optimistic about the direction of the Miami Dolphins — especially with the team possessing a solid core of young, talented players as evidenced by the list above.

As we continue to venture deeper into Miami’s offseason, let’s hope they can continue to build a strong, competitive roster that is capable of challenging and winning the AFC East division, making to to the playoffs, and finally winning one or more games when they get there! Oh, and let’s keep our fingers crossed that some of these guys can stay healthy!

Fins up!