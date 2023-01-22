NFL Playoffs 2023: Championship weekend schedule for Bengals vs Chiefs, 49ers vs Eagles

The 2022-2023 NFL season is down to Championship Weekend, with four teams trying to clinch their spot in Super Bowl LVII. Will the Cincinnati Bengals repeat as AFC Champions and get a second-straight shot at claiming a Lombardi Trophy or will the Kansas City Chiefs head back to the title game for the third time in four years?

In the AFC playoff picture, the Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, advancing the conference’s number-one seed. They will host the Bengals, who beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, setting up a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship. The win by the Bengals allowed the Chiefs to remain in Kansas City and play at Arrowhead Stadium. If Buffalo had won on Sunday, the AFC Championship would have been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, providing a neutral site for the game due to the Bills having played one less game than the Chiefs this season.

The NFC side of the playoff bracket saw the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles dispatch their NFC East division rivals, the New York Giants, on Saturday. Sunday’s game featured the Dallas Cowboys at the San Francisco 49ers, with the 49ers coming away victorious.

The winners from each of the Conference Championships will meet on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. ET in Super Bowl LVII. The 2023 Super Bowl will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here is the schedule for next weekend’s games, as well as the opening odds, TV broadcast channels, online stream options, and more.

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV Broadcast: FOX

Streaming:

FOX Broadcast Team: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

Opening Odds (as of Jan. 22): Eagles -2 | 45.5 points over/under (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather Forecast (as of Jan. 22): Mostly Cloudy, 48°F

Matchup History: 49ers lead 19-14-1 (regular season); 49ers lead 1-0 (postseason)

Last Meeting: 49ers 17-11 at Philadelphia, Sep. 9, 2021 (2021 Week 2)

Last Playoff Meeting: 49ers 14-0 at San Francisco, Dec. 29, 1996 (1996 Wild Card)

49ers SB Nation site: Niners Nation | @NinersNation

Eagles SB Nation site: Bleeding Green Nation | @BleedingGreen

AFC Championship

(3) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m ET

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

TV Broadcast: CBS

Streaming:

CBS Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Opening Odds (as of Jan. 22): Chiefs -1 | 48 points over/under (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Weather Forecast (as of Jan. 22): Mostly Cloudy, 26°F; 40% Chance of snow

Matchup History: Bengals lead 17-14 (regular season); Bengals 1-0 (postseason)

Last Meeting: Bengals 27-24 at Cincinnati, Dec. 4, 2022 (2022 Week 13)

Last Playoff Meeting: Bengals 27-24 at Kansas City, Jan. 30, 2022 (2021-2022 AFC Championship)

Bengals SB Nation site: Cincy Jungle | @CincyJungle

Chiefs SB Nation site: Arrowhead Pride | @ArrowheadPride