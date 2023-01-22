NFC Divisional Round: Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

The fourth and final game of the NFL Divisional round playoff games this weekend features the Dallas Cowboys who will travel west to California this weekend to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys made the playoffs as a wildcard selection and advanced out of the Wildcard round of the playoffs with their victory last weekend over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 to 14. The Niners earned their spot in the playoffs by winning their division, the NFC West. San Francisco advanced to the Divisional round by defeating their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in the Wildcard round 41 to 23.

Dallas Cowboys (12-5) 2nd NFC East @ San Francisco 49ers (13-4) 1st NFC West